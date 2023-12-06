AMD Ryzen 8040 Series: Unleashing AI-powered Performance

AMD has just dropped their new Ryzen 8040 Series mobile processors, and they're serious game changers. These bad boys boast best-in-class performance, next-level AI capabilities, and power-efficient design, making them perfect for creative pros, gamers, and everyday users.

I, for one, have been privy to some early examples of what AI-infused laptops will be capable of and it looks to be a brighter future for consumers, one where they'll experience smoother workflows too. If you want more work-life balance, your AI-infused PC will help you with that and more. If you are a content creator looking to get a little crazier and funkier with your work, then you'll love AI-infused PCs and applications.

Here's what to expect

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Cores/Threads Boost/Base Frequency Total Cache TDP NPU AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 8C/16T Up to 5.2 GHz / 4.0 GHz 24MB 45W Yes AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 8C/16T Up to 5.1 GHz / 3.8 GHz 24MB 45W Yes AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS 8C/16T Up to 5.1 GHz / 3.3 GHz 24MB 28W Yes AMD Ryzen 7 8840U 8C/16T Up to 5.1 GHz / 3.3 GHz 24MB 28W Yes AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS 6C/12T Up to 5.0 GHz / 4.3 GHz 22MB 45W Yes AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS 6C/12T Up to 4.9 GHz / 3.5 GHz 22MB 28W Yes AMD Ryzen 5 8640U 6C/12T Up to 4.9 GHz / 3.5 GHz 22MB 28W Yes AMD Ryzen 5 8540U 6C/12T Up to 4.9 GHz / 3.2 GHz 22MB 28W NA AMD Ryzen 3 8440U 4C/8T Up to 4.7 GHz / 3.0 GHz 12MB 28W NA

AI Powerhouse: Select models from your favorite makers (Lenovo, Acer, HP, Asus, MSI, and Dell) will pack the Ryzen AI NPU, offering a 1.6x boost in AI processing compared to previous AMD models. That's right, your laptop is now an AI powerhouse!

Designed with "Zen 4" architecture and LPDDR5 memory support, the 8040 Series offers long battery life and power-efficient performance. Work longer and play harder without worrying about battery. AI-Ready with Windows 11: Get out-of-the-box AI with Windows Studio Effects Pack, enabling privacy features like background blur and eye gaze tracking.

The AMD Ryzen 8040 Series more than just a processor

Think of it as a portal to a smarter, faster, and more immersive future. I’m very excited about what’s about to happen in the PC space thanks to the infusion of AI. Here's what software and tools developers can expect to take advantage of.

Ryzen AI Software 1.0 is here! Build and deploy machine learning models on Ryzen AI-powered laptops with ease. Get started with ONNX Runtime applications and pre-optimized models from the Hugging Face zoo.

Build natural language speech interfaces and unlock Natural Language Processing features with models like Whisper, OPT, and Llama-2. Join the Pervasive AI Developers Contest: Create innovative AI applications for a chance to win exciting prizes.

Final thoughts

The future of AI is here, and the AMD Ryzen 8040 Series is part of powering it. Soon, Intel will unveil its own Intel Ultra CPUs with an AI infusion. In the upcoming weeks and months, we will review many different PC laptops with AI and applications specifically developed to take advantage of NPUs.

I have seen brief examples of what AI can do, like in Adobe Creative Suite and other apps I cannot yet divulge. The average user can look forward to creating everything from images to documents in record-breaking time, freeing them up to do other things, like spending more quality time with family and friends or sipping bourbon alone after getting out of work on time.