AMD Ryzen 8040 Series: Unleashing AI-powered Performance
Sure, it's not a flying car, but the future of PCs has arrived, and it's supercharged by AI.
AMD has just dropped their new Ryzen 8040 Series mobile processors, and they're serious game changers. These bad boys boast best-in-class performance, next-level AI capabilities, and power-efficient design, making them perfect for creative pros, gamers, and everyday users.
I, for one, have been privy to some early examples of what AI-infused laptops will be capable of and it looks to be a brighter future for consumers, one where they'll experience smoother workflows too. If you want more work-life balance, your AI-infused PC will help you with that and more. If you are a content creator looking to get a little crazier and funkier with your work, then you'll love AI-infused PCs and applications.
Here's what to expect
|Model
|Cores/Threads
|Boost/Base Frequency
|Total Cache
|TDP
|NPU
|AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS
|8C/16T
|Up to 5.2 GHz / 4.0 GHz
|24MB
|45W
|Yes
|AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
|8C/16T
|Up to 5.1 GHz / 3.8 GHz
|24MB
|45W
|Yes
|AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS
|8C/16T
|Up to 5.1 GHz / 3.3 GHz
|24MB
|28W
|Yes
|AMD Ryzen 7 8840U
|8C/16T
|Up to 5.1 GHz / 3.3 GHz
|24MB
|28W
|Yes
|AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS
|6C/12T
|Up to 5.0 GHz / 4.3 GHz
|22MB
|45W
|Yes
|AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS
|6C/12T
|Up to 4.9 GHz / 3.5 GHz
|22MB
|28W
|Yes
|AMD Ryzen 5 8640U
|6C/12T
|Up to 4.9 GHz / 3.5 GHz
|22MB
|28W
|Yes
|AMD Ryzen 5 8540U
|6C/12T
|Up to 4.9 GHz / 3.2 GHz
|22MB
|28W
|NA
|AMD Ryzen 3 8440U
|4C/8T
|Up to 4.7 GHz / 3.0 GHz
|12MB
|28W
|NA
- AI Powerhouse: Select models from your favorite makers (Lenovo, Acer, HP, Asus, MSI, and Dell) will pack the Ryzen AI NPU, offering a 1.6x boost in AI processing compared to previous AMD models. That's right, your laptop is now an AI powerhouse!
- Ryzen AI Software: Now widely available, developers can build and deploy machine learning models on Ryzen AI-powered laptops. Get ready for AI-powered applications in minutes!
- Blazing Performance: From video editing to 3D rendering, the Ryzen 8040 Series delivers up to 64% faster performance than the competition. That's a game-changer for creators and professionals.
- Gamer's Dream: Enjoy silky-smooth gameplay with up to 77% faster performance than competitors. Level up your gaming experience with the 8040 Series.
- Powerful and Efficient: Designed with "Zen 4" architecture and LPDDR5 memory support, the 8040 Series offers long battery life and power-efficient performance. Work longer and play harder without worrying about battery.
- AI-Ready with Windows 11: Get out-of-the-box AI with Windows Studio Effects Pack, enabling privacy features like background blur and eye gaze tracking.
The AMD Ryzen 8040 Series more than just a processor
Think of it as a portal to a smarter, faster, and more immersive future. I’m very excited about what’s about to happen in the PC space thanks to the infusion of AI. Here's what software and tools developers can expect to take advantage of.
- Ryzen AI Software 1.0 is here! Build and deploy machine learning models on Ryzen AI-powered laptops with ease. Get started with ONNX Runtime applications and pre-optimized models from the Hugging Face zoo.
- Build innovative AI applications: Take advantage of advanced gesture recognition, biometric authentication, and other accessibility features.
- Get early access support: Build natural language speech interfaces and unlock Natural Language Processing features with models like Whisper, OPT, and Llama-2.
- Join the Pervasive AI Developers Contest: Create innovative AI applications for a chance to win exciting prizes.
Final thoughts
The future of AI is here, and the AMD Ryzen 8040 Series is part of powering it. Soon, Intel will unveil its own Intel Ultra CPUs with an AI infusion. In the upcoming weeks and months, we will review many different PC laptops with AI and applications specifically developed to take advantage of NPUs.
I have seen brief examples of what AI can do, like in Adobe Creative Suite and other apps I cannot yet divulge. The average user can look forward to creating everything from images to documents in record-breaking time, freeing them up to do other things, like spending more quality time with family and friends or sipping bourbon alone after getting out of work on time.
