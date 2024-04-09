Acer debuts new Predator Helios Neo 14, Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptops

Acer announced Tuesday the launch of two new AI gaming laptops, the Acer Predator Neo 14 and Acer Nitro 16. Powered by Intel’s latest Ultra Core and 14th Gen processors, respectively, the Acer Predator Neo 14 and Acer Nitro 16 are engineered with gamers and creators in mind. From gaming to streaming to 3D rendering, users can expect immaculate visual and AI-driven graphics courtesy of Nvidia’s powerful GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs and a host of AI accelerations across creative applications.

Creators will benefit from the dedicated Windows Copilot key which allows for quick access to the everyday AI assistant and Acer’s nifty AI-enhanced video conferencing features. Gamers can get started right away with a free 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate featuring high-quality PC games.

No matter how long your creative or gaming sessions go, you won’t have to worry about lag or excessive heat. Thanks to dual fans, exhaust cooling systems, and liquid metal thermal on the CPUs, the Acer Predator Neo 14 and Acer Nitro 16 won’t slow down or feel like a radiator.

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14

Sleek and portable, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 is the most compact addition to the series to date. Although it's smaller than its 16- and 18-inch elder siblings, it packs a whole lot of performance prowess.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 features a 14-inch WQXGA (3072 x 1920) 165Hz display, up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU with AI acceleration capabilities, and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. For your connectivity needs, you get: Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E connection, a full-function USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 port, and a MicroSD card reader. Rounding out its specs are a triple-microphone array with Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 to reduce background noise Acer PurifiedView webcam with AI-enhanced video and image quality.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 starts at $1,799 and is slated to launch in U.S. in May.

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer Nitro 16

With the Acer Nitro 16, potential owners of this gaming laptop can as Acer puts it "play, Innovate, and create without compromise". It marries the latest 14th Gen Intel Core CPU with Nvidia's GeForce 40 series graphics — the ideal choice for work and play. Creative pros and gamers alike will benefit from the Acer Nitro 16's AI-enhanced performance and multitasking power.

The laptop's NitroSense key makes it easy to access the new Experience Zone packed with the Nitro 16’s AI-related functions, performance modes, and customizable 4-zone RGB keyboard lighting.

The new Acer Nitro 16 is configured with a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7 14700HX CPU and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics.

It's set to launch in the U.S. in May, starting at $1,399.99.