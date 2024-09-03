Hurry! Grab the Alienware x16 R2 with RTX 4070 at $700 off before it sells out
Save $700 on the Alienware x16 R2, an Editor's Choice laptop
If you're in need of a powerful gaming laptop, we've got the perfect deal for you. One of our favorite gaming laptops — which has earned an Editor's Choice award from us and 4 out of 5 stars in our review — just got a major discount.
Right now, you can snag the Alienware x16 R2 for just $1,999 at Best Buy — that's a whopping $700 in savings, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular configuration. If you'd rather get it from Dell, the Alienware x16 R2 is slashed to $1,999 there as well.
While $1,999 may still seem like a steep price, it's worth it for the specs you get in exchange. Inside, the x16 R2 gaming laptop features a new Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, 32GB of RAM, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. And to top it all off: a 16-inch QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600) display with an incredibly smooth 240Hz refresh rate.
With those specs, you'll be playing AAA games at max settings with no issues. And if you want to play unplugged for a while, that'll be no problem with this laptop's relatively great battery life. In our battery test, the laptop lasted 6 hours and 32 minutes.
If you're not convinced the Alienware x16 R2 is the right pick for you, check out the other best gaming laptop deals we've rounded up for September.
Overview: This stellar deal from Best Buy slashes $700 off the Editor's Choice Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 GPU. You'll also get a free digital download code for Star Wars Outlaws ($70 value) and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($20 value) for free.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, 1080p webcam with microphone, Windows 11 Home
Release Date: April 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen so far for this Alienware x16 R2 configuration.
Price comparison: Dell $1,999 | Newegg $2,429
Reviews consensus: This is one powerful gaming laptop. In our Alienware x16 R2 review, we praised the laptop for its excellent mechanical keyboard, relatively long battery life for a gaming laptop, and wildly impressive performance. And among our sister sites and reviews via Best Buy, most everyone seems to agree.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You need a powerful laptop capable of running AAA games at high refresh rates, or for other graphics-intensive tasks, like content creation.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for a more general-use laptop for tackling simple tasks like answering emails, browsing the web, or streaming media.
