Hurry! Grab the Alienware x16 R2 with RTX 4070 at $700 off before it sells out

If you're in need of a powerful gaming laptop, we've got the perfect deal for you. One of our favorite gaming laptops — which has earned an Editor's Choice award from us and 4 out of 5 stars in our review — just got a major discount.

Right now, you can snag the Alienware x16 R2 for just $1,999 at Best Buy — that's a whopping $700 in savings, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular configuration. If you'd rather get it from Dell, the Alienware x16 R2 is slashed to $1,999 there as well.

You'll be playing AAA games at max settings with no issues.

While $1,999 may still seem like a steep price, it's worth it for the specs you get in exchange. Inside, the x16 R2 gaming laptop features a new Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, 32GB of RAM, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. And to top it all off: a 16-inch QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600) display with an incredibly smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

With those specs, you'll be playing AAA games at max settings with no issues. And if you want to play unplugged for a while, that'll be no problem with this laptop's relatively great battery life. In our battery test, the laptop lasted 6 hours and 32 minutes.

If you're not convinced the Alienware x16 R2 is the right pick for you, check out the other best gaming laptop deals we've rounded up for September.

Best Alienware x16 R2 deal