HP's Omen 16 Max earns its name with a blend of high-end hardware and new cooling tech
The HP Omen 16 Max is the brand's upcoming performance driven gaming laptop.
CES 2025 announcements are rolling in fast and furious this week, and HP joins in the frenzy of new high-end gaming laptops with the HP Omen 16 Max. The name alone hints that this gaming laptop is big on performance.
The feast for your eyes starts with its up to 16-inch 240Hz FHD (2560 x 1600) 500-nit OLED anti-glare display. Combining desktop performance and the convenient portability of a laptop, the HP Omen 16 Max can be configured with up to the latest AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 or Intel Core UItra 9 275HX CPU.
These processors support graphics cards of up to AMD Radeon 890M and Nvidia RTX 50 series GPUs, respectively.
Thoughtfully designed with gamers in mind, HP engineers ensure the HP Omen 16 Max runs cool and quiet.
Featuring high temperature endurance components and a strategic, power-boosting design, the Omen 16 Max should keep its cool during intense gameplay.
If you prioritize immersive, smooth gameplay on a big screen laptop, the HP Omen 16 Max is worth checking out.
HP tell Laptop Mag the HP Omen 16 Max starts at $1,699 and will be available for purchase at HP.com within the coming months.
|Display
|Up to 16-inch 240Hz FHD (2560 x 1600) 500-nit OLED anti-glare display
|CPU
|Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 or Intel Ultra Core 9 275HX
|RAM
|Up to 64GB DDR5-5600
|GPU
|Up to AMD Radeon 890M GPU or Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU
|Storage
|Up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD
|Ports
|1x HDMI 2.1, 2 x Thunderbolt, 2x USB Type-C, 2x USB Type-A, 1x RJ-45, and 1 x 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack
|Connectivity
|Up to Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200 with Bluetooth 5.4 wirless card
|Dimensions
|14 x 10.6 x 0.9 inches
|Weight
|5.5~5.9 pounds
