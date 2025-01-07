HP Victus 15 refresh brings new hardware, AI gaming, and it comes in pink

It's CES week and HP just announced a refresh of the budget-friendly HP Victus 15 gaming laptop. Debuted in 2022, it has since become HP's most popular gaming notebook — and for good season.

Based on our HP Victus review, this series packs great gaming performance and clean sound into an elegant, sturdy design. While battery life, speaker volume, and display brightness could be better, the HP Victus 15 is one of the more affordable gaming laptops out there.

HP's 2025 Victus 15 refresh brings new hardware options, a dedicated Copilot key, and a bigger touchpad to the series. For an optimized gameplay, Omen AI gaming learning automatically adjusts your system for better peformance.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag, HP)

Diving into specifcations, the 2025 HP Victus 15 features a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit anti-glare IPS display and dual DTS:X speakers with HP Audio Boost. Stragetically built into the laptop's top bezel is an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with dual array microphones.

Dependant on your use case or preference, you may select up to an Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core, Intel Core 5 210H 8-core or AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 8-core CPU and up to 16GB of RAM. Graphics cards vary from an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050/3050/4050/4060 GPU to an AMD RX 6550M GPU.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag, HP)

The base HP Victus 15 starts with a 512GB SSD and which should be the minimum nowadays as newer game files are massive. I recently downloaded SIFU and it ate up 20GB of my drive. If you're worried about running out of space, consider the 1TB SSD option. It's worth noting that the new Intel-charged Victus laptops support a secondary SSD for extra game storage.

The new 2025 HP Victus 15 is available in three color schemes to match your gaming setup or build around it. Choose from mica silver, performance blue, and new to the series, powder pink (exclusive to Intel models).

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for pricing and availability, the 2025 HP Victus Gaming Laptop starts at $1,199 and is expected to launch in January at HP.com.