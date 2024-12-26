Asus ROG Strix laptops with RTX 50-series GPUs will debut at CES 2025

Last week, online retailer leaks pointed to multiple new gaming laptops from Asus with seemingly imminent release dates. We now have official confirmation from Asus that at least one of these unique, powerful gaming laptops will be announced at CES 2025.

In an X post, Asus writes, "New STRIX, January 6, 8PM PST." This text is accompanied by a 12-second video showing off the new ROG Strix laptop with an RGB light strip that wraps around the chassis.

New STRIX, January 6, 8PM PST

Part of me thinks, "Wow, yet another laptop that screams 'I'm for gaming' by way of RGB lights." But a bigger part of me thinks it looks really cool. It'll probably be hell for the laptop's battery life, but who's using a gaming laptop unplugged anyway?

Asus doesn't specify this in the short teaser video, but the RGB lights will most likely be customizable via its Aura Sync software. In other Asus products, the software allows users to personalize colors, patterns, and "even the ability to link lighting to music, in-game action, or CPU/GPU temperatures."

Past a glowing chassis, what else can we expect from ROG Strix laptops?

In online retailer leaks discovered by VideoCardz last week, a screenshot of an Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 gaming laptop included the following specs:

Intel Core Ultra 9 processor

32GB of DDR5 RAM

Nvidia RTX 5080 GPU (codename GN22-X9)

2TB of SSD storage

18-inch FHD display



The spec combination above is just one possibility. VideoCardz says this laptop could feature up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, 64GB of RAM, an Nvidia RTX 5090 GPU (GN22-X11), and an 18-inch QXGA display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

Another upcoming laptop listing spotted was for the ROG Strix G16. The configuration spotted will come equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia RTX 5070Ti GPU, an unknown amount of storage, and a 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display.

It's unclear exactly which laptop is showcased in Asus' teaser video on X. The only piece of info we have is that it's a Strix-series laptop. Regardless, we won't have to wait too long for concrete details.

CES 2025 officially kicks off on January 7 and runs through January 10, but we'll hear many announcements on the two media days preceding the event, January 5 and 6. Asus provided a link to the ROG Strix announcement if you want to tune in live. The event will start on January 6 at 8 p.m. Pacific.

Other announcements we're looking forward to at CES include an incredibly lightweight Zenbook from Asus and a neat rolling laptop screen demo from Lenovo.