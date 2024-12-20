Leaks suggest new AMD Strix gaming laptops with RTX 50-series are on the way

If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, it may be worth waiting until early 2025 to upgrade. According to online retailer leaks spotted by VideoCardz, Asus may soon be launching a slew of new gaming laptops that feature truly next-gen hardware.

Upcoming gaming laptop configurations are expected to include Intel's Arrow Lake HX- and H-series chips, AMD's Strix Halo silicon, and Nvidia's RTX 50-series graphics cards. While the leaked laptop listings through VideoCardz don't explicitly name Nvidia's new GPUs, they mention the widely rumored codenames that refer to specific RTX GPUs.

Of all the leaked listings, I'm most excited to see Asus' ROG Strix G835 gaming laptop in action with Nvidia's top-of-the-line RTX 5090 GPU. That said, all leaked listings look like they'll be quite the upgrade over existing gaming laptops.

These next-gen Asus gaming laptops are worth the wait

According to a screenshot of an Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 gaming laptop listing, at least one configuration will feature the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a Nvidia RTX 5080 GPU (codename GN22-X9), 2TB of SSD storage, and an 18-inch FHD display.

VideoCardz notes that this particular laptop can feature up to a Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, 64GB of RAM, a Nvidia RTX 5090 GPU (GN22-X11), and an 18-inch QXGA display with peak brightness of 1200 nits.

Then, there's the ROG Zephyrus GU605 laptop, which will allegedly be available with up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor, 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and a 16-inch QXGA OLED display, along with three possible GPU choices: RTX 5090 (GN22-X11), RTX 5080 (GN22-X9), or RTX 5070 (GN22-X6).

Other leaked listings include:

An ROG Strix SCAR 18 configuration with an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a Nvidia RTX 5090 GPU, and 2TB of storage

An ROG Strix G16 configuration with an Intel Core Ultra 9 HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia RTX 5070Ti GPU, an unknown amount of storage, and a 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display

Finally, I'm excited by the leaked Asus ROG Flow, which is supposedly a 2-in-1 tablet with an attachable keyboard. It'll reportedly feature a 13.4-inch display and come with an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor based on Strix Halo silicon, which is an APU thought to give Nvidia's lower-end GPUs a run for their money.

VideoCardz writes, "The Russian retailer claims that these systems will begin shipping in spring 2025." If that shipping schedule is to be believed, then it's highly likely we'll see Asus announce these new gaming laptops at CES 2025 in January.