AMD Strix Halo APU could make low-end discrete GPUs obsolete — Nvidia's RTX 4060 is on notice

News
By Madeline Ricchiuto
published

This could be a game-changer for budget gaming laptops!

AMD Ryzen chipset
(Image credit: N/A)

On April 25, an alleged 144-page internal AMD document was leaked on X (archived by HKEPC), giving a wealth of information on the chipmaker's upcoming Strix Point and Strix Halo silicon. If accurate the leaked info suggests AMD could be in a prime position to dominate the cheap gaming laptop market and could leapfrog its competitors in AI PC performance.

Strix Point and Strix Halo are the names of AMD's next-generation Ryzen 9000 series CPUs. These chipsets are a direct follow-up from AMD's Ryzen 8000 series Hawk Point processors, which launched in mid-April.

Strix Point vs Hawk Point — What you need to know

AMD Strix Point and Strix Point Halo hardware

(Image credit: Izzukias on X)

Based on the leaked document, the Strix Point chipsets (STX on the chart) will be based on the Zen 5 CPU architecture and RDNA 3.5 GPU architecture. This is a solid upgrade from the Hawk Point chipset (HPT2 on the chart) which was based on AMD's Zen 4 and RDNA 3.1 architecture. 

Strix Point will continue to use a single-chip design with 12 Zen 5 cores and 24 threads, a sizeable upgrade from the Hawk Point chipset's 8 Zen 4 cores with 16 threads. The accelerated processing unit (APU) will also feature 8 WGP (workgroup processors) using RDNA 3.5 architecture, translating into 16 compute units, as the Hawk Point APU featured only 8 RDNA3 compute units. The processor is also slated to utilize the XDNA2 AI accelerator, offering up to 50 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of AI performance, which is more than 3 times faster than Hawk Point's 16 TOPS. Notably, that would also put AMD's chip over Microsoft's next-gen threshold of 40 TOPS to be considered an AI PC

The Strix Halo chipset (STX Halo on the chart) will feature 16 Zen 5 cores and 32 threads, while the Strix Halo APU will feature two charged-couple devices (CCDs) with 8 Zen 5 cores and will support an XDNA2 AI processor which offers up to 60 TOPS. That's nearly 4 times the AI performance over the current top-tier Hawk Point CPUs.

MSI Cyborg 14

(Image credit: Future)

Strix Halo GPU could outperform the Nvidia RTX 4060

AMD's Strix Halo specs also include information on the APU's 32MB MALL cache on the system on a chip (SoC), which will function similarly to the Infinity Cache on current models. The cache is designed to reduce the use of memory bandwidth and improve GPU performance.

According to HKEPC, "A Taiwanese manufacturer revealed that the Strix Halo GPU The performance is even comparable to the RTX 4060 Laptop, and the NPU computing power can reach up to 60 TOPS." The word of an off-record Taiwanese manufacturer can't be taken as fact, but it does give us some information to speculate on while waiting for the Strix Halo CPUs to launch. If an integrated GPU is capable of outperforming the RTX 4050 or 4060, it could change the budget gaming laptop market as we know it. After all, if the Strix Halo's integrated GPU is capable of keeping up with a lower-tier discrete GPU, that would save a decent amount of space and money on the manufacturing end. So you could find a sub-$1000 gaming laptop that actually hits the 1080p 60 FPS gaming minimum standard.

Of course, this is just speculation. We'll have to hold off on any grand claims of budget gaming superiority until we can get the Strix Halo chipset into our lab and put the performance claims to the test in our series of gaming benchmark tests.

More from Laptop Mag

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 428 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB SSD)
Our Review
1
ASUS - ROG Strix SCAR 18”...
Best Buy
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
2
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
Amazon
$925
View
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
Our Review
3
Alienware m17 R5
Dell
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
(14-inch 512GB)
4
Acer Predator Triton 300SE...
Walmart
$1,599
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 8GB RAM)
5
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop ...
HP (US)
View
MSI Titan GT77 HX
Our Review
6
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
Preorder
MSI Katana 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
7
MSI Katana 15 Black 15.6"...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,199.99
View
MSI Katana 15
8
MSI Katana 15 15.6" FHD 144...
antonline
View
MSI Katana 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
9
MSI Katana 15 15.6" FHD 144...
Target
$1,299
View
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(15.6-inch 1TB)
10
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gaming...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Madeline Ricchiuto
Madeline Ricchiuto
Staff Writer

A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.