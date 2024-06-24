Leaked powerhouse Intel 24-core Arrow Lake chips could be the cure for AI indifference

Copilot+ PCs are all the rage right now if you're into their AI-powered features, but if you're indifferent to seemingly 'meh' features of AI PCs, you might be more interested in one of these three leaked Intel Arrow Lake processors.

Thanks to @InstLatX64 on X and their discovery among Intel's test machines, we have updated details on three potential chips: Arrow Lake-S 24-core, Arrow Lake-HX 24-core, and Arrow Lake-H 16-core.

A 24-core processor is the way to go over a new AI chip if you're in search of a smooth, powerful laptop for gaming or processor-heavy work tasks. And surprisingly, this isn't the first 24-core chip for laptops created by Intel.

At the beginning of 2023, Intel announced its first 24-core chip for laptops: the Intel Core i9-13980HX (via TechRadar). This 24-core chip boasts a base clock frequency of 2.2 GHz — and that's the biggest difference between Intel's old 24-core chip and these recently leaked chips.

Intel's upcoming 24-core CPUs promise lots of power

In a screenshot shared by @InstLatX64 on X, it looks like Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake chips will all get a boost in base clock speed.

The rumored 24-core / 24-thread Arrow Lake-S chip will have a base clock speed of 3.6 GHz, or without Intel's AVX-512 accelerator to boost performance. @InstLatX64 notes that there's a "+600MHz" bump compared to the previous iteration.

(Image credit: @InstLatX64 on X)

Similarly, a chip @InstLatX64 expects to be an Arrow Lake HX prototype boasts 24 cores, 24 threads, and a boosted clock speed. This leaked chip would have a base clock speed of 3.0 GHz without AVX-512, an 800 MHz boost over its predecessor, the Core i9-14900HX.

(Image credit: @InstLatX64 on X)

Even Intel's 16-core / 16-thread Arrow Lake-H chip is getting a performance upgrade. According to @InstLatX64, this CPU will have a base clock rate of 3.5 GHz without AVX-512. Compared to Intel's Core Ultra 9 185H, this would be a boost of 1.2 GHz.

While this upgraded 16-core chip is certainly nothing to sneeze at, those looking for ultimate workstation or gaming power in a laptop will want to invest in Intel's 24-core chips. In a rumor reported on by TechRadar, Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake chips won't have hyper-threading, which makes their boosted performance capabilities even more impressive. That also could mean more stability and battery life even for those overclocking their CPUs as hyperthreading typically increases system heat.

At CES 2024, Intel announced that Arrow Lake processors for desktop PCs were slated for release in the second half of 2024. We can only hope a release date for Arrow Lake laptop processors isn't too far behind.