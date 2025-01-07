Alienware resurrects Area 51 gaming laptops and desktops for an early 30th anniversary

Alienware's Area-51 series is Alienware's most cutting-edge line of PCs, but we haven't seen an Area-51 desktop since 2020's Area-51 R2, nor an A-51 laptop since 2020's Alienware Area-51m R2 which featured the same chassis as the Area-51m laptop from 2019.

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Alienware has announced a new series of A-51 desktops and laptops. The Alienware Area-51 (2025) desktop features an 80L case with a positive-pressure cooling design, while the Area-51 laptops come in 16 and 18-inch chassis options and feature a new Liquid Teal colorway.

Alienware positions the new Area-51 machines as part of the AW30 anniversary, though Alienware was originally founded in 1996, so they're over a year early for that milestone.

Either way, this is one brand resurrection we can't help but be hyped for — the Area 51 machines should help push the boundaries of what we expect from gaming PCs.

Alienware Area-51: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alienware 16 Area-51 Price: TBD CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX or Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX GPU: Nvidia Next-Gen GPU RAM: 16-64GB Storage: 1-12TB SSD Display: 16-inch 240Hz (2560 X 1600) 3ms ComfortView Plus display Battery: 96Whr (watt-hour) Dimensions: 14.37 x 11.41 x 0.85-1.12 inches Weight: 7.6 pounds max

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alienware 18 Area-51 Price: TBD CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX or Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX GPU: Nvidia Next-Gen GPU RAM: 16-64GB Storage: 1-12TB SSD Display: 18-inch 300Hz (2560 X 1600) 3ms ComfortView Plus display Battery: 96 Whr (watt-hour) Dimensions: 16.1 x 12.6 x 0.95-1.2 inches Weight: 9.82 pounds max

Alienware Area-51: Features and design

(Image credit: Alienware)

The new Area-51 laptops have kept the backlit touchpad and the LED lightbar on the rear port deck, but they've also added a new translucent panel to the underside of the laptop, allowing you a peak into the silicon.

The iridescent "Liquid Teal" colorway is designed to change color based on the ambient lighting, mimicking the myriad colors of the aurora borealis.

The A-51 laptops have always been desktop replacement gaming machines, and the new 2025 models are no different. The Area-51 16 weighs up to 7.6 pounds, while the Area-51 18 weighs up to 9.8 pounds. You won't be using these laptops on your actual lap unless you want to risk breaking a leg.

Alienware Area-51: Outlook

(Image credit: Alienware)

If you want a high-end gaming PC but don't want the hassle of buying a desktop, monitor, keyboard, and mouse, the Area-51 laptops are worth looking into. They're more than large and in charge, these gaming laptops are absolute monsters. But they should get you some incredible performance with those new Intel Core Ultra 200HX "Arrow Lake" processors.

Plus, they look gorgeous. And if your gaming laptop will live on your desk anyway, it doesn't matter how much the laptop weighs.

Neither Dell nor Alienware have announced pricing or availability for the Area-51 laptops yet, but we do expect them sometime this Spring. And the new Area-51 laptops could herald a major change in our Best gaming laptops list.