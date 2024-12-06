Asus Vivobook S14 vs. Asus Zenbook 14 (Q425M): Which Asus laptop deserves your money?

The Asus Vivobook S14 and Asus Zenbook 14 look like identical twins at first glance.

You'd be forgiven for getting one mistaken for the other. Don't make a mistake by buying the wrong laptop, though.

These two Asus laptops have a lot in common — at least, on paper. They're both 14-inch mainstream laptops with sleek, matte black designs, nearly identical specs, and similar prices.

However, our testing revealed some major differences between the Vivobook and Zenbook that highlight where each one shines, and where each falls flat. The differences set one apart as the better deal for most users.

Asus Vivobook S14 vs. Asus Zenbook 14: Price and configurations

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec Asus Vivobook S14 (Q423) Asus Zenbook 14 (Q425M) CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 226V Intel Core Ultra 7 155H GPU Intel Arc integrated graphics Intel Arc integrated graphics RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 512GB 1TB Display 14-inch, 1920 x 1200, OLED 14-inch, 1920 x 1200, OLED touchscreen Battery life 17:40 15:52 Dimensions 12.22 x 8.74 x 0.55 inches 12.3 x 8.67 x 0.59 inches Weight 2.87 pounds 3.0 pounds Price $949 $799.99 (starting), $1,049.99 (as reviewed)

On paper, the Asus Vivobook S14 (Q423) and Asus Zenbook 14 (Q425M) are nearly identical. They have the exact same display size and type, the same RAM, the same graphics processor, and virtually the same dimensions and weight.

The few areas where these two laptops differ make a world of difference, because one is better value for your money.

The most important specs to notice are the processor and the price. The Vivobook only comes in one configuration (at the time of writing) which features an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V CPU and costs $949. In comparison, our review unit for the Zenbook costs $100 more at $1,049 but features a much stronger processor, the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H. On top of that, it has twice as much storage as the Vivobook (1TB vs. 512GB).

That extra $100 is a small price to pay for double the storage and a big leap in processing power, making the Zenbook a better deal for your money.

Winner: Asus Zenbook 14 (Q425M)

Asus Vivobook S14 vs. Asus Zenbook 14: Design

It's hard to compare the Asus Vivobook S14's design to that of the Asus Zenbook 14 because they are virtually indistinguishable. If you look closely, though, one laptop's design has an edge.

The Vivobook and Zenbook both feature minimalistic, metallic chassis with a 14-inch display and the same keyboard deck. Both also have a built-in webcam shutter, which is a huge plus. Even their dimensions are similar, down to a fraction of an inch:

Things get a little more interesting when we look at the ports on each. The Vivobook offers a much better port selection with one extra USB Type-A port and even a microSD card reader. Those could be deal breakers for many users, especially for creatives, who will appreciate having a built-in microSD card slot.

On top of that, the Vivobook also features a dedicated Copilot key for quickly accessing Microsoft's AI assistant. Both laptops have access to the Copilot app, but this dedicated key makes launching it a bit more convenient. That, on top of the extra ports, gives the Vivobook a slight lead in this category.

Winner: Asus Vivobook S14 (Q423)

Asus Vivobook S14 vs. Asus Zenbook 14: Display

In this case, regardless of which Asus laptop you choose, you'll be getting a sharp OLED display. OLED panels generally offer more vibrant colors and better contrast.

The Asus Vivobook S14 and Asus Zenbook 14 have very similar displays. The Vivobook features a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200, OLED display without a touchscreen. In comparison, the Zenbook has a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200, OLED display that is touch sensitive.

Both look good in hands-on use. In our reviews, we praised each display for its good bold colors and detail. So, you will likely get a good viewing experience from either.

However, there are some slight differences in our test scores that hint at which display has an edge. It's a close call, but the Vivobook S14 came out on top in all three of our main display tests, giving it the win in this category.

Winner: Asus Vivobook S14 (Q423)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Asus Vivobook S14 (Q423) Asus Zenbook 14 (Q425M) DCI-P3 color gamut 81.9% 79.8% Brightness (SDR) 367 nits 339 nits Color accuracy (lower is better) 0.22 0.23

Asus Vivobook S14 vs. Asus Zenbook 14: Performance

Overall performance is arguably the most important category when you're trying to choose between two laptops. This is also where major differences between the Asus Vivobook S14 and Asus Zenbook 14 appear.

Our review configurations include two different processors, although both configurations are similarly priced. The Vivobook S14 is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V CPU while the Zenbook 14 features an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU.

Technically, the Vivobook's CPU is a newer model from Intel's 2024 "Lunar Lake" family. However, newer isn't always better and that's certainly the case here.

The Zenbook 14 scored significantly higher on the Geekbench 6 test, our main overall performance benchmark. This highlights the gap in performance between Intel's Core Ultra 7 processors and its less powerful Core Ultra 5 processors. The Zenbook's processor will be more capable of handling multi-tasking and demanding apps, particularly those that rely on multi-core performance such as photo and video editing apps.

So, the Asus Zenbook 14 wins this category.

Winner: Asus Zenbook 14 (Q425M)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Asus Vivobook S14 (Q423) Asus Zenbook 14 (Q425M) Geekbench 6 (Higher is better) 10,160 12,707 Handbrake conversion (Lower is better, MM:SS) 6:53 6:36 SSD transfer rate (Higher is better, MBps) 1,376 1,236 Heat (Degrees Fahrenheit, 95-degree comfort threshold) 102 107.5

Asus Vivobook S14 vs. Asus Zenbook 14: Graphics and gaming

While neither of these Asus laptops is designed for gaming, you might want to use either for some casual gaming between work or school.

The Asus Vivobook S14 and Asus Zenbook 14 both feature Intel Arc integrated graphics. If you're looking for a laptop with a dedicated GPU capable of running AAA games, you would be better served with one of the best gaming laptops instead.

However, Intel Arc integrated graphics can be surprisingly capable, particularly with lightweight titles and indie games. Even so, I was surprised at just how high the Asus Vivobook S14 scored on our Sid Meier's Civilization VI benchmark. The Vivobook was able to average 51.4 fps on Medium graphics in 1080p, over 20 frames higher than the Zenbook averaged.

Sure, that's not as high as a purpose-built gaming laptop would score, but the Vivobook can deliver a surprisingly smooth casual gaming experience, one that's a bit better than what the Zenbook can offer.

Winner: Asus Vivobook S14 (Q423)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Asus Vivobook S14 (Q423) Asus Zenbook S14 (Q425M) Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Gathering Storm (Medium, 1080p) 51.4 fps 30.5 fps

Asus Vivobook S14 vs. Asus Zenbook 14: Battery life

Battery life can make or break your experience with any laptop, especially if you're a student or a commuter. Luckily, the Asus Vivobook S14 and Asus Zenbook 14 bother offer enough battery life to get you through a full day on the go.

One laptop has an edge, though. The Vivobook S14 lasted nearly 2 hours longer than the Zenbook 14 in our battery life test, giving it the win in this category.

Winner: Asus Vivobook S14 (Q423)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Asus Vivobook S14 (Q423) Asus Zenbook 14 (Q425M) Battery life (hours, minutes) 17:40 15:52

Overall winner: Asus Zenbook 14 (Q425M)

The Asus Vivobook S14 and Asus Zenbook 14 each have their strengths and weaknesses, but one offers much better value for your money: the Asus Zenbook 14 (Q425M).

It's a close call, especially considering these two laptops have similar specs, effectively the same design, and nearly identical displays. However, the Zenbook 14 offers twice as much storage and a much better processor for just $100 more than the Vivobook S14.

While the Vivobook offers a slight edge in several categories, the Zenbook is very close behind. The Vivobook is surprisingly good for casual gaming, but neither of these is a gaming laptop. For the average mainstream laptop user, overall performance and storage are likely much more important than casual gaming performance.

You can also compare the Asus Vivobook S14 and Asus Zenbook 14 to the best laptops of the year and the best budget laptops for even more alternatives.

Winner: Asus Zenbook 14 (Q425M)