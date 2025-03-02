Don't sacrifice laptop performance for battery life in 2025, here are 5 powerful laptops that lasted over 15 hours in our testing

I recently reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, a solid laptop that lasted 12 hours and 25 minutes in our Laptop Mag battery life test. As I was writing my review, I found myself dwelling on the fact that this result that would have placed it on our list of the laptops with the best battery life just a year ago, but today it's not in screaming distance of making that list.

This isn't a case of a few outliers with long-lasting batteries, the new chipsets from Qualcomm, AMD, and Intel last year changed the game for Windows laptops. It's forced us to completely recalibrate our standards for good battery life in a laptop, but that's not all. We see laptops in virtually every category delivering a blend of performance and battery life that only Apple seemed to hold the secret to previously.

That's the real key to this change. In days of old, we'd see a laptop with over 12 hours of battery life, and it was a safe bet that it was using a low-powered processor that felt like a massive trade-off. Do you want all-day battery life or blistering fast performance?

But there's no need to make that choice in 2025. Here are five laptops that lasted over 15 hours in our testing and delivered outstanding performance.

5. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6: was $2,699 now $1,364 at Newegg Overview:

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is the longest-lasting traditional laptop that's come through our testing labs, leaving out specialist laptops with double battery bays. With 21 hours and 3 minutes in our testing, please contact your HR department if you are asked to work a day that this laptop can't make it through on a single charge. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit anti-display, Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 12-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 1TB SSD, fingerprint reader, FHD RGB+IR camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, Wi-Fi 7, Windows 11 Pro Launch date: July 2024 Reviews: In our Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 review, we praised its 21-hour battery life, powerful performance, and remarkably lightweight design. While we wish the graphics were a little stronger, it's a solid business laptop for getting things done from anywhere. Laptop Mag: ★★★★ Buy it if: You prioritize performance, reliability, security, and durability in a laptop. Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for gaming, video editing, and other graphics-intensive applications.

3. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Q425M

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Q425M: was $1,100 now $860 at Walmart The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Q425M was one of the early standouts in 2024 and it remains an outstanding choice with nearly 16 hours of battery life. The best part is that you can typically find it under $900, making it an outstanding value. Our reviewer called it a "nearly perfect ultraportable laptop," as it's just 3 pounds. The OLED display rounds out its solid feature list. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 500-nit touch screen, Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home Release Date: March 2024 Reviews consensus: In our review, awarded the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Q425M an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Our tests found snappy performance, impressive audio, and a tremendous 16-hour battery life. Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ Buy it if: You crave a balance between power and portability. This 3-pound model features a beefy processor, lots of storage, and a vibrant display. Plus, it sports 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, making it a great choice for creative tasks as well as general computing use and casual gaming. Don't buy it if: You prefer ChromeOS or macOS, prefer a higher-resolution display, or want to play AAA games at high refresh rates.

2. Apple MacBook Pro 14 M4

Lowest price Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14: was $1,799 now $1,589 at Amazon The MacBook Pro 14 M4 is an absolute marvel of efficiency, delivering over 18 hours of battery life in our testing, while the base M4 configuration outperformed last year's M3 Pro chip. Features: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, Apple Intelligence, MacOS Launch date: November 2024 Reviews: In our M4 MacBook Pro review, we were so floored by its outstanding performance, brilliant display, and whopping 18+ hour battery life that we rated it 5 out of 5 stars. Just about the only gripe we have with Apple design engineers is the laptop's awkward vent placement. Laptop Mag: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide ★★★★½ Buy it if: You want the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro workhorse that can handle processor-intensive tasks, including AI chores, video editing, and gaming, all while delivering long-lasting battery life. Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for just basic tasks like creating documents, managing emails and social media, or streaming content. See our recommended best laptops of 2025 buying guide for more options.

1. Dell XPS 13 9345

Dell XPS 13 9345: $1,099 at Dell One of the first Qualcomm Snapdragon X laptops that we reviewed in July 2024, the Dell XPS 13 9345 helped usher in a new wave of powerful ARM-based Windows laptops. With over 19 hours of battery life, it spent a few months atop the laptops with the best battery life and remains a stellar choice in early 2025. Features: Display: 13.4-inch, FHD+ 1920 x 1200, 120Hz, 500-nit display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, a 512GB SSD Launch date: July 2024 Reviews: Between its long battery life and strong performance, the Dell XPS 13 9345 is tough to say no to. Apart from its somewhat cramped keyboard, it should be an easy purchase for most power users. Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ Buy it if: You want the most and best out of your battery life. And you want an ultraportable laptop with a solid webcam and a bright display. Don't buy it if: You need more than two ports, and you care about the color coverage of your display, or need a larger keyboard.