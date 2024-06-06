5 Alienware gaming laptop deals just landed — starting as low as $1,349

If you've been wanting to upgrade your current gaming laptop, now's the time to do it. Through Dell's website, there are some fantastic deals on Alienware gaming laptops right now (and one great deal on an Alienware curved gaming monitor).

For anyone with a smaller budget or someone who's just getting started in the world of portable gaming laptops, you'll want to look at the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop discounted to $1,299.

Or, if you're ready for a mid-range upgrade, check out the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop at $1,549 or the Alienware m18 for just $1,499. Personally, I'm partial to AMD processors for gaming, and the AMD Ryzen 9 CPU the Alienware m18 laptop is packing makes me drool more than the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H in the m16 R2.

For those who know they love gaming laptops, splurging on the Alienware m18 R2 discounted to only $3,199 (a savings of $600) is the move to make.

Check out more of the best gaming laptop deals here if you're not convinced Alienware is your brand of choice.

Today's best Alienware gaming deals

Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop: $1,949 $1,299 @ Dell Save $650 on the stellar upper-range Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. With a compact 14-inch display, it's easily portable, perfect for summer vacations. Inside, it packs a powerful CPU/GPU combo that'll handle games effortlessly, and 2TB of storage — plenty of room for large game downloads. Features: 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz 300-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, Windows 11 Home, RGB backlit keyboard, one HDMI 2.1 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports with PD and DisplayPort

Alienware m16 R2 Gaming Laptop: $1,849 $1,549 @ Dell While the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop only earned 3.5 out of 5 stars in our review, this $300 discount outweighs many of our noted cons. We found the display a bit dim and the battery life lacking, but praised the m16 R2 for its phenomenal gaming power, satisfying keyboard, and excellent redesign. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, RBG backlit M-Series keyboard, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m18 Gaming Laptop: $2,199 $1,499 @ Dell Save $700 on the powerful Alienware m18 gaming laptop. It's equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and an RTX 4070 GPU — that's an incredible combination for gaming. And with a stunning 18-inch display, you'll find your games more immersive than ever before. Features: 18-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, RGB backlit (per-key) M-series keyboard, Windows 11 Pro

Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop: $3,799 $3,199 @ Dell Save $600 on Alienware's m18 R2 gaming laptop, an incredibly powerful machine that can handle your favorite AAA games with ease. This laptop features a stellar RTX 4090 with 16GB of VRAM, 64GB of RAM, and a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU — what more could you want from a gaming laptop? Features: 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, 14th Gen Intel Core i9 14900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with 16GB of VRAM, 64GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, RGB backlit (per-key) M-series keyboard, Windows 11 Home