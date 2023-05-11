WoW Dragonflight: How to get to Uldaman Legacy of Tyr

WoW: Dragonflight is bringing in the old with the new, reintroducing Uldaman, a dungeon that debuted in the vanilla version of World of Warcraft back in 2004, as Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr for WoW Dragonflight‘s second season.

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr will be a part of the Mythic+ dungeon pool, and while you can simply queue up for it on Normal and Heroic, players need to know where to find the dungeon itself for Mythic and Mythic+. It's not in the Dragon Isles, that's for sure.

Here's how to get to Uldaman Legacy of Tyr.

How to get to Uldaman Legacy of Tyr

Uldaman Legacy of Tyr is in the Badlands. Let's start with how to get to the area first. You can get there from either Stormwind or Orgrimmar. Here's how.

Stormwind > Badlands (Image: © Blizzard) If you're in Stormwind, make your way to the The Eastern Earthshrine, which is northeast of the Dwarven District. You'll find a portal to the Twilight Highlands — take that to reach Highbank. If you take flight from there toward the southwest, you'll come upon Uldaman Legacy of Tyr within a few minutes.

Orgrimmar > Badlands (Image: © Blizzard) If you're in Stormwind, make your way to the The Western Earthshrine, which is in the Valley of Wisdom. You'll find a portal to the Twilight Highlands —- take that to reach Dragonmaw Port. If you take flight from there toward the southwest, you'll come upon Uldaman Legacy of Tyr after passing through Loch Modan.

Badlands > Uldaman Legacy of Tyr (Image: © Blizzard) Uldaman Legacy of Tyr is on the north part of the Badlands. The summoning stone can be found at coordinates [46,13]. Keep in mind that there are actually two entrances here. One for Uldaman the original and one for Uldaman Legacy of Tyr. For the latter, you need to enter the portal that is located at the end of the elevated ramp. It's the higher of the two caves.

That's how to get to Uldaman Legacy of Tyr. Don't get murdered trying to get to it, or while going through it! Uldaman Legacy of Tyr will likely last until later this year, when WoW Dragonflight season three will launch.