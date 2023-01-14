WoW Dragonflight: How to fix trees flickering

By Rami Tabari
published

You can stop the trees flickering with this one simple setting

WoW Dragonflight: How to fix trees flickering
(Image credit: WoW)

Imagine the look of my bright-scarlet-eyed dragon irises when I crested over the ridge in The Waking Shores of WoW Dragonflight to find a sea of flora blinking and flickering aggressively at me. The immersive curtain was ripped from the stage, and I found myself Googling furiously.

To little surprise, there were quite a few people experiencing the same issue as I was. I actually found a forum post back from April 2020 talking about this issue, which is how I learned about the fix. It’s been almost three years and Blizzard still hasn’t fixed this issue. On this front, I am still unsurprised.

If you found yourself here, then you were in the same situation that I was in. Thankfully, there’s a simple fix to the trees flickering in WoW Dragonflight. The cause? A graphical issue, of course. At first I thought that it was an issue with ray tracing, but the true culprit was Anti-Aliasing.

Here’s how to fix it. If it doesn’t work, well — I tried. Call Blizzard.

How to fix trees flickering in WoW Dragonflight

(Image credit: WoW)

1. First, open Options

2. Then go to the Graphics tab.

3. Under the Anti-Aliasing section, disable Multisample Alpha-Test.

4. Finally, click Apply, and the flickering should be gone.

The description of Multisample Alpha-Test states that it "Evaluates alpha-test operation at sample frequency rather than pixel frequency when MSAA is enabled." I'm not sure what that means other than it certainly isn't working (at least for me, and obviously you).

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.