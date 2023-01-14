WoW Dragonflight: How to fix trees flickering

Imagine the look of my bright-scarlet-eyed dragon irises when I crested over the ridge in The Waking Shores of WoW Dragonflight to find a sea of flora blinking and flickering aggressively at me. The immersive curtain was ripped from the stage, and I found myself Googling furiously.

To little surprise, there were quite a few people experiencing the same issue as I was. I actually found a forum post back from April 2020 talking about this issue, which is how I learned about the fix. It’s been almost three years and Blizzard still hasn’t fixed this issue. On this front, I am still unsurprised.

If you found yourself here, then you were in the same situation that I was in. Thankfully, there’s a simple fix to the trees flickering in WoW Dragonflight. The cause? A graphical issue, of course. At first I thought that it was an issue with ray tracing, but the true culprit was Anti-Aliasing.

Here’s how to fix it. If it doesn’t work, well — I tried. Call Blizzard.

How to fix trees flickering in WoW Dragonflight

(Image credit: WoW)

1. First, open Options.

2. Then go to the Graphics tab.

3. Under the Anti-Aliasing section, disable Multisample Alpha-Test.

4. Finally, click Apply, and the flickering should be gone.

The description of Multisample Alpha-Test states that it "Evaluates alpha-test operation at sample frequency rather than pixel frequency when MSAA is enabled." I'm not sure what that means other than it certainly isn't working (at least for me, and obviously you).