How to turn on flashlight in Starfield

By Rami Tabari
published

Here's how to get that flashlight equipped and enabled

Starfield gameplay
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Starfield is the latest RPG craze of the month, at least before Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty launches at the end of September. But with any new game, you might be struggling to figure out a certain mechanic, maybe like a flashlight?

You think it would be obvious, but it's easy to miss how the flashlight works in Starfield, so don't feel so bad.

Here's how to turn on the flashlight in Starfield.

How to turn on flashlight in Starfield

Step 1. Equip your Space Helmet (yes, that's where your flashlight is).

Step 2. Hold down the LB button or F key on the controller or keyboard, respectively, to switch it on or off.

It's as simple as that. Keep in mind that if you just press the button without holding it down that it'll bring up your Scanner instead.

There are plenty of dark spaces in the opening of Starfield and throughout the game, so try not to find yourself without a source of light.

Happy spelunking!

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.