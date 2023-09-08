Starfield is the latest RPG craze of the month, at least before Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty launches at the end of September. But with any new game, you might be struggling to figure out a certain mechanic, maybe like a flashlight?

You think it would be obvious, but it's easy to miss how the flashlight works in Starfield, so don't feel so bad.

Here's how to turn on the flashlight in Starfield.

How to turn on flashlight in Starfield

Step 1. Equip your Space Helmet (yes, that's where your flashlight is).

Step 2. Hold down the LB button or F key on the controller or keyboard, respectively, to switch it on or off.

It's as simple as that. Keep in mind that if you just press the button without holding it down that it'll bring up your Scanner instead.

There are plenty of dark spaces in the opening of Starfield and throughout the game, so try not to find yourself without a source of light.

Happy spelunking!