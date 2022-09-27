How to turn off always-on display on iPhone 14 Pro — save battery and avoid distractions

By Sean Riley
published

Flip the off switch on iPhone 14 Pro's always-on display

Knowing how to turn off the always-on display on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is helpful for anyone looking to save battery life or simply not sold on the need for their display to never shut off.

While the iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life wowed us, the iPhone 14 Pro battery life took a massive step back in our tests this year, so owners of the smaller Pro may be looking for any potential power-pinching processes. 

Whether battery life is a concern for you or not, you still might consider powering down the display simply to avoid having to always look at it. Unlike Android's implementation of an always-on display, Apple has gone for simply a dimmer version of the normal lock screen. It can be distracting if you leave it charging on your desk or bedside. Apple also doesn't give you the option to control the brightness of the always-on lock screen and some find it too bright for certain environments.

Regardless of the reason, if you find yourself wanting to turn off the always-on display on your iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max then you've come to the right place.

How to turn off the always-on display on an iPhone 14 Pro

1. Open Settings

2. Tap on Display & Brightness

3. Scroll to the bottom and toggle "Always On" to its off position.

That's it, your iPhone screen will now just go dark like every other iPhone you've owned. 

