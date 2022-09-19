Got a new iPhone 14? You may be wondering, "How do I set up an eSIM?" Fortunately, it's much easier than dealing with those dreadful physical SIM cards. With a simple trip to Settings and a quick snapshot of a QR code, you'll be connected to a network in no time.

At the Sept. 7 Apple event, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced that it eliminated the SIM tray for the iPhone 14 — and not a single soul on planet earth shed a tear. The days of searching high and low for that pesky, always-elusive SIM tray tool are over. Hallelujah!

How to set up an eSIM on iPhone 14

This tutorial is based on eSIM activation with AT&T, however, the process should be similar with other carriers.

1. Go to Settings.

2. Tap on Cellular.

How to setup eSIM on iPhone 14 (Image credit: Future)

3. Tap on Use QR Code.

How to setup eSIM on iPhone 14 (Image credit: Future)

4. You'll be prompted to scan the QR code from your carrier's eSIM activation card. Make sure that it's properly centered in the frame.

How to setup eSIM on iPhone 14 (Image credit: Future)

5. Once it's been successfully scanned, the page "Activate eSIM" should appear. Tap on Continue.

How to setup eSIM on iPhone 14 (Image credit: Future)

6. After waiting for some time, a page with the words "Cellular Setup Complete" should appear. Tap Done.

How to set up eSIM on iPhone 14 (Image credit: Future)

Now, you should be connected to your carrier's network. See? Easy peasy!