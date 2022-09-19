How to set up eSIM on iPhone 14

Got a new iPhone 14? You may be wondering, "How do I set up an eSIM?" Fortunately, it's much easier than dealing with those dreadful physical SIM cards. With a simple trip to Settings and a quick snapshot of a QR code, you'll be connected to a network in no time.

At the Sept. 7 Apple event, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced that it eliminated the SIM tray for the iPhone 14 — and not a single soul on planet earth shed a tear. The days of searching high and low for that pesky, always-elusive SIM tray tool are over. Hallelujah!

How to set up an eSIM on iPhone 14

This tutorial is based on eSIM activation with AT&T, however, the process should be similar with other carriers.

1. Go to Settings.

2. Tap on Cellular. 

How to setup eSIM on iPhone 14

How to setup eSIM on iPhone 14 (Image credit: Future)

3. Tap on Use QR Code.

How to setup eSIM on iPhone 14

How to setup eSIM on iPhone 14 (Image credit: Future)

4. You'll be prompted to scan the QR code from your carrier's eSIM activation card. Make sure that it's properly centered in the frame.

How to setup eSIM on iPhone 14

How to setup eSIM on iPhone 14 (Image credit: Future)

5. Once it's been successfully scanned, the page "Activate eSIM" should appear. Tap on Continue.

How to setup eSIM on iPhone 14

How to setup eSIM on iPhone 14 (Image credit: Future)

6. After waiting for some time, a page with the words "Cellular Setup Complete" should appear. Tap Done.

How to set up eSIM

How to set up eSIM on iPhone 14 (Image credit: Future)

Now, you should be connected to your carrier's network. See? Easy peasy!

