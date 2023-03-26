How to set primary account on PS5

There's nothing more annoying than getting denied access to the PS5 games you own just because you're not connected to the internet. If that happens, it might be because you're not set as the primary account holder on your PS5.

It's easy to set a primary account on PS5. If you only ever had one PS5, your account should be automatically set as the primary. If it’s not, keep in mind what happens when you do it. For example, if you have multiple consoles in the home, only one can be your primary PS5. Or if you're sharing games with a friend on another PS5, they'll lose access to those games once you do this. But if you have access to both PS5s, you can change the primary account as many times as you want.

If you’re preemptively looking this up because you’re buying a new PS5, you might want to wait, since there’s been rumors of a PS5 Pro on the horizon.

Otherwise, here's how to set a primary account on PS5.

How to set a primary account on PS5

Step 1) Settings. Click the cog wheel on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2) Users and Accounts. Navigate to the fourth option on the list.

Step 3) Other. Navigate to the sixth option on the list.

Step 4) Console Sharing & Offline Play. Click the first option on the list.

Step 5) Enable. Finally, press enable. This'll allow you to not only share games on your console with other people that use it but also ensure that you can play your games offline.

However, if you see Disable on that screen, that means your PS5 was already set to the primary account, which means you might have a different problem on your hands. Good luck!