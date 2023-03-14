Don't buy a PS5 yet! PS5 Pro reportedly in development

PS5 Pro is on everyone's mind, especially following a few years after the release of the original PS5, and now a report has come out from Insider Gaming (opens in new tab) that claims we'll see the PS5 Pro as soon as late 2024.

Unfortunately, that's about all the new information that is offered concerning the PS5 Pro. But we all knew that the PS5 Pro was coming sooner or later, so you've already been waiting on purchasing a PS5, do yourself a favor and wait a bit longer.

What we know about the PS5 Pro

PlayStation published a patent, caught by @Onion00048, mentions "accelerating" ray tracing with "Asynchronous Operation And Ray Transformation." Most games with ray tracing force you to land on 30 frames per second, which isn't worth it in this humble journalist's opinion. So if the PS5 Pro could truly achieve the 4K, 60fps, Ray-tracing-enabled ideal set up, it's worth the wait.

We also previously reported on a new PS5 with a detachable disc drive expected to arrive in 2023, which also broke via Insider Gaming. I'm not really sure how well that'll fit in the PS5 ecosystem. Regardless, we still don't have any confirmation on that product yet, either.

Even if you're not interested in the PS5 Pro, it's probably worth waiting for a new PS5 model. Newer is usually better. Not always, but with consoles that seems to be the case.

We're likely to hear from Sony concerning PS5 hardware or games around the time that E3 would usually occur, so stay tuned.