How to highlight duplicates in Excel

By Rami Tabari
published

Here's how to highlight duplicate data in Excel

How to highlight duplicates in Excel
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Excel can be a confusing landscape of chaos if you don't know what you're doing, so something like highlighting duplicates, which should be easy, ends up being a journey through a maze that's guarded by a minotaur.

Well, we're taking the horns away from the bull and we're going to teach you the ways of Excel, that is how to highlight duplicates in Excel. We've already written about how to remove duplicate entries in Excel (if you're interested in that instead).

Otherwise, here's how to highlight duplicates in Excel.

How to highlight duplicates in Excel

Step 1) Select the cells you want to highlight.

Step 2) Navigate to Home > Conditional Formatting.

How to highlight duplicates in Excel

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Step 3) Then to Highlight Cells Rules > Duplicate Values.

Step 4) Now, to the right of the values with text, select the formatting you want to apply to the duplicates.

How to highlight duplicates in Excel

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Step 5) Click OK.

It's as simple as that. There's not too much to it, so don't go pulling your hair out over Excel. There are plenty of tips and tricks out there, many of which can be found right here.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 269 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5...
Best Buy
$499
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
3
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
Our Review
4
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel...
Lenovo USA
$3,099
View Deal
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
5
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
(Blue)
Our Review
6
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 CB...
Walmart
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
(13.5-inch 128GB)
Our Review
7
Surface Laptop 4 - 13.5",...
Microsoft US
$769
View Deal
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
8
Asus ZenBook 14” 2.8K OLED...
Target
$749.99
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
9
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space...
Apple
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
10
Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M2...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Load more deals
Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.