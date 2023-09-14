How to cancel a Cash App payment

By Rami Tabari
published

You CAN cancel a Cash App payment, but it's not easy

Cash App
(Image credit: NurPhoto / Contributor)

Sending out money through apps can be a little anxiety-inducing, so knowing how to cancel a Cash App payment is vital information.

Unfortunately, Cash App payments are "instant and usually can't be canceled," according to the official Cash App site. But that doesn't mean you can't get your money back.

Here's how to cancel a Cash App payment.

How to cancel a Cash App payment

Step 1. Check your Activity tab. Scroll down to see if the payment receipt is displaying a cancel option. No? Continue on.

Step 2. If you can't cancel it yourself, you can request for a refund. The recipient would have to go to Activity > Payment > ... > Refund > OK. If you can't communicate that to the recipient, continue on.

How to cancel a Cash App payment

(Image credit: Cash App)

Step 3. Your final app-related option is to request the funds back via the Cash App home screen. This is the quickest method, but sending a request unprompted isn't exactly what I'd call "good communication skills." Make sure you communicate your intentions with the recipient.

Step 4. If you cannot receive your refund through any of those means, you can take it up a step and take this matter to a small-claims court. Look up "small-claims court" in your state and follow the thread until you can file a Small Claims Complaint.

Happy canceling!

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 405 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5...
Best Buy
$499
View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch)
Our Review
3
Yoga 9i (14” Intel) - Storm...
Lenovo USA
$1,800
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
4
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Our Review
5
Microsoft Surface Laptop...
Walmart
$1,599.99
View Deal
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
6
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View Deal
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
7
Asus ZenBook 14” 2.8K OLED...
Target
$749.99
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
(14-inch)
Our Review
8
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro -...
Apple
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
(256GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
9
Surface Laptop Studio - Intel...
Microsoft US
$1,359
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
10
Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M2...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Load more deals
Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.