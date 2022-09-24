Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make every recipe, Ratatouille included

Cooking recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley is vitally important, but because the game doesn’t tell you how to make something, you’ll sometimes find yourself completely lost. Cooking recipes is often required for character quests, Moonstone challenges and leveling up companions, so their use shouldn’t be underestimated. It’s also nice to just fill out your collection if you’re a completionist.
If you would prefer to learn the recipes on your own, you can open the menu, go to Collection and select Meals. This menu will show you an image of the recipe, how many ingredients you need to cook it, but not the exact ingredients required. This way, it’s a bit like a puzzle game, and it’s actually a lot of fun experimenting.
But if you just want a list of every Recipe in one place, we’ve got you covered, especially if you’re stuck on Remy’s quest to cook Ratatouille
How to cook Ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Ratatouille is the first complicated recipe many players will attempt putting together. And even though Remy’s mission limits the number of ingredients you can use, it’s still pretty tough to nail down the exact recipe. But here’s exactly what you’ll need.
Ratatouille is made using tomato, eggplant, zucchini, onion, and any spice. It’s as easy as that! Finish up that quest and get Remy in your town as soon as possible.
Explaining the different ingredients
Before we get into every recipe, it’s important to know that Disney Dreamlight Valley’s ingredients are separated by categories. When you’re cooking in-game, you are going to be browsing these sections. Knowing which ingredient goes where is important for certain recipes, especially if they require “any fish” or “any spice.” The image below goes over each category.
I personally named some of these, as the game doesn’t include names for them, but does label them with separate symbols. I’m unsure what the “sweeteners” are actually called, but they include stuff like vanilla, cocoa beans and sugarcane. The “Remy” section is also a bit confusing, as it’s entirely made up of ingredients you purchase from Remy outside of the inclusion of soya and canola, which are both grown separately.
Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Without further ado, here’s a list of every recipe available in the game. Recipes are broken up into three categories in-game: appetizers, entrees and desserts. We’ll be starting with appetizers first. If you’re ever unsure of which ingredient to use when it says it needs “any” of something, refer to the section above.
Keep in mind that when you’re cooking, you can add additional ingredients to an existing recipe to make it worth more or restore more energy. Putting five fruits into a fruit salad rather than one will make it far more potent, even if it’s still the same one-star Fruit Salad recipe.
Appetizers
Arendellian Pickled Herring: Herring, Lemon, Onion, Garlic
Bell Pepper Puffs: Red Pepper, Eggs, Cheese
Cheese Platter: Cheese
Chili Pepper Puffs: Chili Pepper, Eggs, Cheese
Crackers: Any grain (Yes, for some reason throwing Rice into the pot makes Crackers)
Creamy Soup: Any Spice/Herb, Milk, Potato, Any Vegetable
Crudites: Any Vegetable
Eggplant Puffs: Eggplant, Eggs, Cheese
French Fries: Canola, Potato
Gazpacho: Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Any Herb/Spice
Green Salad: Any Vegetable, Lettuce
Grilled Vegetables: Any Vegetable
Grilled Veggie Platter: 3x Any Vegetable
Hard-Boiled Eggs: Eggs
Large Seafood Platter: 4x Any Seafood, Lemon
Marinated Herring: Herring, Onion
Okra Soup: Okra
Onion Puffs: Onions, Eggs, Cheese
Oyster Platter: Oyster, Lemon:
Pickled Herring: Herring, Lemon, Onion, Any Spice/Herb
Potato Leek Soup: Leek, Potato, Milk, Onion, Garlic
Potato Puffs: Potato, Eggs, Cheese
Pottage: Potato, Any Spice/Herb, Any Vegetable
Pumpkin Puffs: Pumpkin, Eggs, Cheese
Pumpkin Soup: Any Vegetable, Milk, Ginger, Pumpkin,
Puree: Potato
Roasted Asparagus: Asparagus, Canola
Salad: Lettuce
Sauteed Mushrooms: Mushrooms, Butter
Seafood Appetizer: Any Seafood
Seafood Platter: 2x Any Seafood
Souffle: Cheese, Eggs, Milk, Butter
Tomato Soup: Tomato
Vegetable Soup: 2x Any Vegetable
Zucchini Puffs: Zucchini, Eggs, Cheese
Entrées
Apple Cider Glazed Salmon: Salmon, Apple, Sugar Cane
Baked Carp: Carp, Butter
Basil Omelet: Basil, Egg, Cheese, Milk
Bouillabaisse: 2x Any Seafood, Shrimp, Tomato, Any Vegetable
Carp Salad: Carp, Lettuce, Lemon
Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod: Cod, Cheese, Wheat
Chowder: Any Seafood, Any Vegetable, Milk Potato
Creamy Garlic Scallops: Scallops, Garlic, Lemon, Butter
Crispy Baked Cod: Cod, Wheat
Fish Creole: Any Fish, Any Vegetable, Garlic, Rice, Tomato
Fish ‘n’ Chips: Any Fish, Wheat, Canola, Potato
Fish Pasta: Any Fish, Garlic, Wheat, Milk
Fish Pie: Any Fish, Wheat, Butter
Fish Risotto: Any Fish, Rice Butter
Fish Salad: Any Fish, Lemon Lettuce
Fish Sandwiches: Any Fish, Wheat
Fish Soup: Any Fish, Any Vegetable, Milk
Fish Steak: Any Fish, Tomato, Basil
Fish Tacos: Any Fish, Corn, Chili Pepper, Cheese
Fugu Sushi: Fugu, Rice, Seaweed
Greek Pizza: Any Spice/Herb, Wheat, Cheese, Tomato, Onion
Grilled Fish: Any Fish
Grilled Fish Entree: Any Fish, Any Vegetable
Gumbo: Okra, Shrimp, Chili Pepper, Tomato, Onion
Hearty Salad: 2x Any Vegetable, Lettuce
Hors d’Oeuvres: Any Spice/Herb
Kappa Maki: Seaweed, Cucumber, Rice
Kronk’s Spinach Puffs: Spinach, Cheese, Canola
Lancetfish Paella: Lancetfish, Shrimp, Any Seafood, Tomato, Rice
Leek Soup: Leek
Lemon Garlic Swordfish: Swordfish, Lemon, Garlic
Lobster Roll: Lobster, Butter, Wheat, Lemon, Garlic
Maguro Sushi: Tuna, Rice, Seaweed, Ginger
Maki: Any Fish, Seaweed, Rice
Margherita Pizza: Any Spice/Herb, Tomato, Cheese, Wheat
Mediterranean Salad: Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Any Spice/Herb, Lettuce
Mushroom Pizza: Mushroom, Wheat, Tomato, Cheese
Mushu’s Congee: Rice, Egg, Ginger, Garlic Mushroom
Omelet: Eggs, Cheese, Milk
Pan-Fried Angler Fish: Anglerfish, Tomato, Zucchini, Potato
Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables: 2x Any Vegetable, Bass
Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables: 2x Any Vegetable, Tilapia
Pasta: Wheat, Tomato
Peanut Butter Sandwich (Is this really an Entrée?): Peanuts, Wheat
Pizza: Tomato, Cheese, Wheat
Poached Basil Butter Sturgeon: White Surgeon, Basil, Lemon, Butter
Porridge: Milk, Wheat
Porridge with Fruits: Any Fruit, Milk, Wheat
Ranch Salad: Corn, Lettuce, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Onion
Ratatouille: Tomato, Eggplant, Zucchini, Onion, Any Spice/Herb
Sake Maki: Salmon, Rice, Seaweed
Sake Sushi: Salmon, Rice
Savory Fish: Any Fish, Lemon
Scrambled Egg: Egg, Cheese
Seafood Pasta: Any Seafood, Milk, Wheat
Seafood Pie: Any Seafood, Wheat, Butter
Seafood Salad: Any Seafood, Lettuce
Seafood Soup: Any Seafood, 2x Any Vegetables
Seared Rainbow Trout: Rainbow Trout, Tomato, Onion
Simple Fried Perch: Perch, Butter, Wheat
Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish: Peanuts, Anglerfish
Sole Meuniére: Sole, Wheat, Butter, Lemon
Spaghetti Arrabbiata: Chili Pepper, Tomato, Wheat
Spicy Baked Bream: Bream, Chili Peppers, Butter
Steamed Fugu: Fugu, Ginger, Garlic
Sushi: Rice, Any Fish
Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak: Kingfish, Lemon, Sugar Cane
Tamagoyaki: Egg, Sugar Cane
Tasty Salad: Lettuce, Zucchini, Any Vegetable, Any Spice/Herb
Tasty Veggies: Any Vegetable, Any Spice/Herb
Tekka Maki: Tuna, Soya, Seaweed, Rice
Teriyaki Salmon: Salmon, Soya, Rice, Ginger, Sugarcane
Tuna Burger: Tuna, Lemon, Onion, Wheat, Any Vegetable
Vegetarian Pizza: 2x Any Vegetable, Tomato, Cheese, Wheat
Vegetarian Stew: Onion, Carrot, Tomato
Vegetarian Taco: Any Vegetable, Corn, Chili Pepper, Cheese
Veggie Casserole: 2x Any Vegetable, Cheese, Any Spice/Herb
Veggie Pasta: Tomato, Wheat, Any Vegetable
Veggie Pie: Any Vegetable, Butter, Wheat
Veggie Skewers: Mushroom, Zucchini, Onions, Red Peppers
Walleye en Papillote: Walleye, Basil, Oregano, Any Vegetable
Desserts
“My Hero” Cookie: Wheat, Any Sweeteners, Butter
Apple Pie: Apple, Wheat, Butter
Apple Sorbet: Slush Ice, Apple, Sugar Cane
Aurora’s Cake: Raspberry, Wheat, Sugar Cane, Egg, Milk
Banana Ice Cream: Slush Ice, Banana, Milk, Sugar Cane
Banana Pie: Banana, Wheat, Butter
Banana Split: Slush Ice, Banana, Milk, Sugarcane, Any Sweetener
Beignets: Canol, Wheat, Egg, Sugar Cane
Berry Salad: Raspberry, Blueberry, Gooseberry
Birthday Cake: Wheat, Sugarcane, Egg, Butter, Cocoa Bean
Biscuits: Wheat, Sugarcane, Butter
Blueberry Pie: Blueberry, Wheat, Butter
Candy: Any Sweetener
Caramel Apples: Sugar Cane, Apple
Carrot Cake: Carrot, Wheat, Egg, Sugar Cane
Cheesecake: Cheese, Wheat, Sugar Cane, Any Fruit
Cherry Pie: Cherry, Butter, Wheat
Chocolate Chip Cookies: Cocoa Bean, Wheat, Sugar Cane, Butter
Chocolate Ice Cream: Cocoa Bean, Sugar Cane, Slush Ice, Milk
Chocolate Waffles: Cocoa Bean, Wheat, Eggs, Milk
Coconut Cake: Coconut, Wheat, Egg, Sugar Cane
Coconut Ice Cream: Coconut, Sugar Cane, Slush Ice, Milk
Crepe: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Sugar Cane
Fruit Salad: Any Fruit
Fruit Sorbet: Slush Ice, Any Fruit
Gray Stuff: Any Remy (the Milk/Eggs icon), Sugar Cane, Cocoa Bean
Ice Cream: Slush Ice, Milk, Sugar Cane
Jam Waffles: Any Fruit, Wheat, Eggs, Milk
Lemon Sorbet: Lemon, Slush Ice
Meringue Pie: Lemon, Butter, Wheat, Egg
Mint Candy: Mint, Sugar Cane
Mint Chocolate: Mint, Cocoa Beans, Sugar Cane, Butter
Mint Sorbet: Mint, Slush Ice
Pastry Cream and Fruits: 3x Any Fruit, Milk, Sugar Cane
Pawpsicle: Slush Ice, Sugar Cane, Any Fruit
Peanut Butter Waffles: Peanuts, Wheat, Eggs, Milk
Plain Snow Cones: Slush Ice
Red Fruit Pie: Any Fruit, Wheat, Eggs
Red Fruit Sorbet: Raspberry, Gooseberry, Sugar Cane, Slush Ice
Shake: Any Remy (Eggs/Milk icon. And yes, you can throw Soya Beans into a pot and come out with a Shake)
Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie: Gooseberry, Wheat, Butter
Sour Snow Cones: Slush Ice, Lemon, Sugar Cane
Sweet Slush: Slush Ice, Any Sweetener
Tropical Pup: Slush Ice, Coconut, Sugar Cane, Any Fruit
Vanilla Ice Cream: Slush Ice, Milk, Sugar Cane, Vanilla
Waffles: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Any Sweetener
Wedding Cake: Wheat, Butter, Egg, Sugar Cane, Vanilla
Wonderland Cookies: Butter, Vanilla, Sugar Cane, Wheat