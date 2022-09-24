Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make every recipe, Ratatouille included

Cooking recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley is vitally important, but because the game doesn’t tell you how to make something, you’ll sometimes find yourself completely lost. Cooking recipes is often required for character quests, Moonstone challenges and leveling up companions , so their use shouldn’t be underestimated. It’s also nice to just fill out your collection if you’re a completionist.

If you would prefer to learn the recipes on your own, you can open the menu, go to Collection and select Meals. This menu will show you an image of the recipe, how many ingredients you need to cook it, but not the exact ingredients required. This way, it’s a bit like a puzzle game, and it’s actually a lot of fun experimenting.

But if you just want a list of every Recipe in one place, we’ve got you covered, especially if you’re stuck on Remy’s quest to cook Ratatouille

How to cook Ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Ratatouille is the first complicated recipe many players will attempt putting together. And even though Remy’s mission limits the number of ingredients you can use, it’s still pretty tough to nail down the exact recipe. But here’s exactly what you’ll need.

Ratatouille is made using tomato, eggplant, zucchini, onion, and any spice. It’s as easy as that! Finish up that quest and get Remy in your town as soon as possible.

Explaining the different ingredients

Before we get into every recipe, it’s important to know that Disney Dreamlight Valley’s ingredients are separated by categories. When you’re cooking in-game, you are going to be browsing these sections. Knowing which ingredient goes where is important for certain recipes, especially if they require “any fish” or “any spice.” The image below goes over each category.

I personally named some of these, as the game doesn’t include names for them, but does label them with separate symbols. I’m unsure what the “sweeteners” are actually called, but they include stuff like vanilla, cocoa beans and sugarcane. The “Remy” section is also a bit confusing, as it’s entirely made up of ingredients you purchase from Remy outside of the inclusion of soya and canola, which are both grown separately.

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Without further ado, here’s a list of every recipe available in the game. Recipes are broken up into three categories in-game: appetizers, entrees and desserts. We’ll be starting with appetizers first. If you’re ever unsure of which ingredient to use when it says it needs “any” of something, refer to the section above.

Keep in mind that when you’re cooking, you can add additional ingredients to an existing recipe to make it worth more or restore more energy. Putting five fruits into a fruit salad rather than one will make it far more potent, even if it’s still the same one-star Fruit Salad recipe.

Appetizers

Arendellian Pickled Herring: Herring, Lemon, Onion, Garlic

Bell Pepper Puffs: Red Pepper, Eggs, Cheese

Cheese Platter: Cheese

Chili Pepper Puffs: Chili Pepper, Eggs, Cheese

Crackers: Any grain (Yes, for some reason throwing Rice into the pot makes Crackers)

Creamy Soup: Any Spice/Herb, Milk, Potato, Any Vegetable

Crudites: Any Vegetable

Eggplant Puffs: Eggplant, Eggs, Cheese

French Fries: Canola, Potato

Gazpacho: Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Any Herb/Spice

Green Salad: Any Vegetable, Lettuce

Grilled Vegetables: Any Vegetable

Grilled Veggie Platter: 3x Any Vegetable

Hard-Boiled Eggs: Eggs

Large Seafood Platter: 4x Any Seafood, Lemon

Marinated Herring: Herring, Onion

Okra Soup: Okra

Onion Puffs: Onions, Eggs, Cheese

Oyster Platter: Oyster, Lemon:

Pickled Herring: Herring, Lemon, Onion, Any Spice/Herb

Potato Leek Soup: Leek, Potato, Milk, Onion, Garlic

Potato Puffs: Potato, Eggs, Cheese

Pottage: Potato, Any Spice/Herb, Any Vegetable

Pumpkin Puffs: Pumpkin, Eggs, Cheese

Pumpkin Soup: Any Vegetable, Milk, Ginger, Pumpkin,

Puree: Potato

Roasted Asparagus: Asparagus, Canola

Salad: Lettuce

Sauteed Mushrooms: Mushrooms, Butter

Seafood Appetizer: Any Seafood

Seafood Platter: 2x Any Seafood

Souffle: Cheese, Eggs, Milk, Butter

Tomato Soup: Tomato

Vegetable Soup: 2x Any Vegetable

Zucchini Puffs: Zucchini, Eggs, Cheese

Entrées

Apple Cider Glazed Salmon: Salmon, Apple, Sugar Cane

Baked Carp: Carp, Butter

Basil Omelet: Basil, Egg, Cheese, Milk

Bouillabaisse: 2x Any Seafood, Shrimp, Tomato, Any Vegetable

Carp Salad: Carp, Lettuce, Lemon

Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod: Cod, Cheese, Wheat

Chowder: Any Seafood, Any Vegetable, Milk Potato

Creamy Garlic Scallops: Scallops, Garlic, Lemon, Butter

Crispy Baked Cod: Cod, Wheat

Fish Creole: Any Fish, Any Vegetable, Garlic, Rice, Tomato

Fish ‘n’ Chips: Any Fish, Wheat, Canola, Potato

Fish Pasta: Any Fish, Garlic, Wheat, Milk

Fish Pie: Any Fish, Wheat, Butter

Fish Risotto: Any Fish, Rice Butter

Fish Salad: Any Fish, Lemon Lettuce

Fish Sandwiches: Any Fish, Wheat

Fish Soup: Any Fish, Any Vegetable, Milk

Fish Steak: Any Fish, Tomato, Basil

Fish Tacos: Any Fish, Corn, Chili Pepper, Cheese

Fugu Sushi: Fugu, Rice, Seaweed

Greek Pizza: Any Spice/Herb, Wheat, Cheese, Tomato, Onion

Grilled Fish: Any Fish

Grilled Fish Entree: Any Fish, Any Vegetable

Gumbo: Okra, Shrimp, Chili Pepper, Tomato, Onion

Hearty Salad: 2x Any Vegetable, Lettuce

Hors d’Oeuvres: Any Spice/Herb

Kappa Maki: Seaweed, Cucumber, Rice

Kronk’s Spinach Puffs: Spinach, Cheese, Canola

Lancetfish Paella: Lancetfish, Shrimp, Any Seafood, Tomato, Rice

Leek Soup: Leek

Lemon Garlic Swordfish: Swordfish, Lemon, Garlic

Lobster Roll: Lobster, Butter, Wheat, Lemon, Garlic

Maguro Sushi: Tuna, Rice, Seaweed, Ginger

Maki: Any Fish, Seaweed, Rice

Margherita Pizza: Any Spice/Herb, Tomato, Cheese, Wheat

Mediterranean Salad: Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Any Spice/Herb, Lettuce

Mushroom Pizza: Mushroom, Wheat, Tomato, Cheese

Mushu’s Congee: Rice, Egg, Ginger, Garlic Mushroom

Omelet: Eggs, Cheese, Milk

Pan-Fried Angler Fish: Anglerfish, Tomato, Zucchini, Potato

Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables: 2x Any Vegetable, Bass

Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables: 2x Any Vegetable, Tilapia

Pasta: Wheat, Tomato

Peanut Butter Sandwich (Is this really an Entrée?): Peanuts, Wheat

Pizza: Tomato, Cheese, Wheat

Poached Basil Butter Sturgeon: White Surgeon, Basil, Lemon, Butter

Porridge: Milk, Wheat

Porridge with Fruits: Any Fruit, Milk, Wheat

Ranch Salad: Corn, Lettuce, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Onion

Ratatouille: Tomato, Eggplant, Zucchini, Onion, Any Spice/Herb

Sake Maki: Salmon, Rice, Seaweed

Sake Sushi: Salmon, Rice

Savory Fish: Any Fish, Lemon

Scrambled Egg: Egg, Cheese

Seafood Pasta: Any Seafood, Milk, Wheat

Seafood Pie: Any Seafood, Wheat, Butter

Seafood Salad: Any Seafood, Lettuce

Seafood Soup: Any Seafood, 2x Any Vegetables

Seared Rainbow Trout: Rainbow Trout, Tomato, Onion

Simple Fried Perch: Perch, Butter, Wheat

Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish: Peanuts, Anglerfish

Sole Meuniére: Sole, Wheat, Butter, Lemon

Spaghetti Arrabbiata: Chili Pepper, Tomato, Wheat

Spicy Baked Bream: Bream, Chili Peppers, Butter

Steamed Fugu: Fugu, Ginger, Garlic

Sushi: Rice, Any Fish

Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak: Kingfish, Lemon, Sugar Cane

Tamagoyaki: Egg, Sugar Cane

Tasty Salad: Lettuce, Zucchini, Any Vegetable, Any Spice/Herb

Tasty Veggies: Any Vegetable, Any Spice/Herb

Tekka Maki: Tuna, Soya, Seaweed, Rice

Teriyaki Salmon: Salmon, Soya, Rice, Ginger, Sugarcane

Tuna Burger: Tuna, Lemon, Onion, Wheat, Any Vegetable

Vegetarian Pizza: 2x Any Vegetable, Tomato, Cheese, Wheat

Vegetarian Stew: Onion, Carrot, Tomato

Vegetarian Taco: Any Vegetable, Corn, Chili Pepper, Cheese

Veggie Casserole: 2x Any Vegetable, Cheese, Any Spice/Herb

Veggie Pasta: Tomato, Wheat, Any Vegetable

Veggie Pie: Any Vegetable, Butter, Wheat

Veggie Skewers: Mushroom, Zucchini, Onions, Red Peppers

Walleye en Papillote: Walleye, Basil, Oregano, Any Vegetable

Desserts

“My Hero” Cookie: Wheat, Any Sweeteners, Butter

Apple Pie: Apple, Wheat, Butter

Apple Sorbet: Slush Ice, Apple, Sugar Cane

Aurora’s Cake: Raspberry, Wheat, Sugar Cane, Egg, Milk

Banana Ice Cream: Slush Ice, Banana, Milk, Sugar Cane

Banana Pie: Banana, Wheat, Butter

Banana Split: Slush Ice, Banana, Milk, Sugarcane, Any Sweetener

Beignets: Canol, Wheat, Egg, Sugar Cane

Berry Salad: Raspberry, Blueberry, Gooseberry

Birthday Cake: Wheat, Sugarcane, Egg, Butter, Cocoa Bean

Biscuits: Wheat, Sugarcane, Butter

Blueberry Pie: Blueberry, Wheat, Butter

Candy: Any Sweetener

Caramel Apples: Sugar Cane, Apple

Carrot Cake: Carrot, Wheat, Egg, Sugar Cane

Cheesecake: Cheese, Wheat, Sugar Cane, Any Fruit

Cherry Pie: Cherry, Butter, Wheat

Chocolate Chip Cookies: Cocoa Bean, Wheat, Sugar Cane, Butter

Chocolate Ice Cream: Cocoa Bean, Sugar Cane, Slush Ice, Milk

Chocolate Waffles: Cocoa Bean, Wheat, Eggs, Milk

Coconut Cake: Coconut, Wheat, Egg, Sugar Cane

Coconut Ice Cream: Coconut, Sugar Cane, Slush Ice, Milk

Crepe: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Sugar Cane

Fruit Salad: Any Fruit

Fruit Sorbet: Slush Ice, Any Fruit

Gray Stuff: Any Remy (the Milk/Eggs icon), Sugar Cane, Cocoa Bean

Ice Cream: Slush Ice, Milk, Sugar Cane

Jam Waffles: Any Fruit, Wheat, Eggs, Milk

Lemon Sorbet: Lemon, Slush Ice

Meringue Pie: Lemon, Butter, Wheat, Egg

Mint Candy: Mint, Sugar Cane

Mint Chocolate: Mint, Cocoa Beans, Sugar Cane, Butter

Mint Sorbet: Mint, Slush Ice

Pastry Cream and Fruits: 3x Any Fruit, Milk, Sugar Cane

Pawpsicle: Slush Ice, Sugar Cane, Any Fruit

Peanut Butter Waffles: Peanuts, Wheat, Eggs, Milk

Plain Snow Cones: Slush Ice

Red Fruit Pie: Any Fruit, Wheat, Eggs

Red Fruit Sorbet: Raspberry, Gooseberry, Sugar Cane, Slush Ice

Shake: Any Remy (Eggs/Milk icon. And yes, you can throw Soya Beans into a pot and come out with a Shake)

Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie: Gooseberry, Wheat, Butter

Sour Snow Cones: Slush Ice, Lemon, Sugar Cane

Sweet Slush: Slush Ice, Any Sweetener

Tropical Pup: Slush Ice, Coconut, Sugar Cane, Any Fruit

Vanilla Ice Cream: Slush Ice, Milk, Sugar Cane, Vanilla

Waffles: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Any Sweetener

Wedding Cake: Wheat, Butter, Egg, Sugar Cane, Vanilla

Wonderland Cookies: Butter, Vanilla, Sugar Cane, Wheat