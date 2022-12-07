How to connect AirPods to Mac — pair your wireless earbuds with ease

Whether you want to enjoy music from your MacBook or listen to your co-workers on a Zoom call, Apple's lineup of AirPods are highly praised earbuds for casual entertainment and productivity.



But of course, to get the most out of your AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max, you’ll need to know how to pair them with your MacBook. The good news is this easy-to-follow tutorial will teach you how. In fact, there are multiple ways to get them connected. Without further ado, here's how to connect your AirPods to your Mac.

How to connect AirPods to Mac

If you are using AirPods, make sure that your Mac has macOS Mojave 10.14.4 or later. The AirPods Pro require macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later. It’s also worth noting that if you have set up your AirPods with your iPhone (here's how to connect your AirPods to your iPhone), and your MacBook is signed in to iCloud with the same Apple ID, your AirPods will more than likely be ready to use with your MacBook.



All set? Follow the step-by-step guide below:

(Image credit: Future)

1. If the AirPods are connected to the same Apple ID as your MacBook and are set up already via your iPhone, open the lid on the case close to your Mac.



2. Your Mac will detect your AirPods and automatically connect to your MacBook. You can go into sound settings and switch over.

(Image credit: Future)

3. If they don’t connect automatically, click the Bluetooth icon in the top bar of your MacBook.



4. Click on the AirPods in your list of Bluetooth devices.



If they aren’t connected to anything and you’re starting fresh, follow the steps below:

(Image credit: Future)

1. Open your AirPods case close to your Mac.



2. Head to System Settings. This can be found in your task bar, or by clicking the Apple Logo in the top left.



3. Scroll down to nearby devices and click on your AirPods.

(Image credit: Future)

Voilà! Now you can enjoy your newly connected AirPods on your MacBook and listen to anything your heart desires. Wondering how to connect your AirPods to your Windows PC instead? We've got you covered.