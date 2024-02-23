OneOdio A10 ANC review: Excellent audio on a budget is a real thing

Why you can trust Laptop Mag Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

The OneOdio A10s shake up the ANC headphone scene with their impressive blend of high-fidelity audio, effective noise cancellation, and long-lasting battery — all at a budget-friendly price tag. Traditionally, premium ANC came with a premium price, but the A10s democratized the technology, delivering quality without breaking the bank. Unlike some competitors who overpromise and underdeliver, the A10s punch above their weight, making them a serious contender in the value-driven ANC market.

OneOdio A10 ANC: Pricing and availability

You can snag these Thumpy ANC packing OneOdio A10’s on Amazon for just $75.99 . The audio performance compares very well against the Best Solo 3’s which cost $149.99.

OneOdio A10 ANC: Design

The A10s might be plastic fantastic, but don't let that fool you. Their sleek, circular-ribbed pattern catches the light with subtle sophistication, eschewing cheap metal knockoffs for a genuinely premium vibe. This understated elegance continues on the headband, where a hint of metal peeks through the adjustable section, like a secret whispered under your breath.

But true beauty lies in comfort, and the A10s pamper your noggin and ears with luxuriously padded headband and cloud-like earcups. They even fold flat and swivel inwards for easy portability, tucking snugly into their OneOdio-branded case. It's no Gucci bag, but hey, practicality reigns supreme here – a sturdy fabric exterior, secure zipper, and elastic straps keep your precious headphones safe without unnecessary frills.

Controlling your audio is like conducting your own personal symphony. Dedicated buttons on the right earcup orchestrate volume, power, and pairing, while the left offers a single tap to activate your personal noise-canceling maestro. Connectivity? It's got everything from your classic 3.5mm headphone jack to a modern USB-C port, each with its own cable and a bonus USB-C to USB-A thrown in for good measure. Now, that's what I call thoughtful!

All in all, the OneOdio A10s surprise you with their sturdy build, plush comfort, and design smarts. Sure, they might not be dripping in luxury, but they prioritize substance over style, delivering a well-rounded experience that won't break the bank – perfect for the price-conscious audiophile who values quality over empty flash.

OneOdio A10 ANC: Audio Performance and ANC

The OneOdio A10s are like a DJ masterfully juggling connections, switching between devices via Bluetooth 5.0 so seamlessly you can answer calls on your Mac while dropping it low to Meg Thee Stallion's "Her" on your iPhone without a single missed beat.

Speaking of beats, the 40mm dynamic drivers pack a punch that'll have you feeling the bass thump without a hint of distortion. Every genre gets its due, from the sparkling highs of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" to the crystal-clear vocals in all your favorite tunes. Sure, it ain't audiophile nirvana, but for the price point, the balanced and enjoyable sound will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

Imagine enjoying that immersive audio without the world intruding. Well, imagine no more. The A10s boast rock-solid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) thanks to dual microphones that filter out up to 95% of low-frequency noise. Whether you're commuting through a sonic jungle, trying to focus at work, or craving some me-time peace, these headphones create a soundscape serene enough for a monk to meditate in.

Need to stay grounded in reality? Transparency Mode lets you hear what's happening around you while your music keeps flowing – perfect for dodging traffic or catching snippets of conversation. Of course, there's no fancy app for EQ adjustments, but most devices have built-in settings to fine-tune the sound to your preference.

In the end, the OneOdio A10s are like finding a hidden gem in the bargain bin. They might not be top-of-the-line, but they deliver powerful audio, impressive ANC, and a ton of value. So, if you're looking for an immersive sound experience and a quiet escape without breaking the bank, these headphones are worth adding to your audio arsenal. They might just surprise you with how good they sound and feel.

OneOdio A10 ANC: Battery life

OneOdio boasts a whopping 50 hours of ANC playtime on a single charge, and I gotta say, they weren't just blowing smoke. My tests pushed the A10s to the limit, and the battery held its own like a champ. With ANC off and Bluetooth only, I clocked in a solid 45 hours, and even with ANC blasting, I still scraped by with almost 35 hours. Not too shabby, considering the hefty 800mAh battery inside.

Recharging? Easy peasy, thanks to the trusty USB-C cable (included, but no adapter – which is sadly the norm these days). And here's the kicker: a quick two-hour juice-up brings you back to full power, or a five-minute top-up keeps the music flowing for another two hours. To put it plainly, the OneOdio A10s have got your back (or should I say ears) for those marathon listening sessions, so you can jam out worry-free.

Bottom Line

Don't be fooled by the budget price tag – the OneOdio A10s punch above their weight. Lightweight and comfortable, they deliver solid Bluetooth and wired audio, making them a great choice for everyday listening. But the real value lies in their surprisingly effective ANC and Transparency Mode, letting you switch seamlessly between immersive listening and situational awareness. And let's not forget the marathon battery life with quick charging – perfect for extended sessions without fear of the dreaded low-battery alert.

Clocking in at only $79.99, they offer features and performance that feel closer to double the price. While audiophiles might crave a bit more, for those seeking everyday audio enjoyment on a budget, the A10s are an easy recommendation. Trust me, at this value, it's hard to resist the charm of these versatile headphones.