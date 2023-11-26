Bose Cyber Monday deals: You can still get $130 off QuietComfort ANC headphones!

Cyber Monday deals are still dishing it out, and we are savoring these savings. Among the oodles of deals, Bose headphones are seeing some tasty savings.

Bose produces some of the best headphones offering the highest sound quality out there. Whether you're looking for earbuds to jam out at the gym with, or over-ear headphones to experience the true, rich, studio-quality audio, Bose has you covered. Even their latest line of earbuds and headphones, QuietComfort Ultra, is seeing some goated discounts.

Check out some of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals still happening below.

Best Bose Cyber Monday deals 2023

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: $429 $379 @Amazon

Lowest price! Save $50 on the latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound to your liking. Price check: Best Buy $379 | Bose $379

Bose QuietComfort Ultra ear buds: $299 $249 @ Target

Save $50 on Bose's newest ear buds. Featuring the latest spatial audio, active noise cancelling that's quieter than ever, and CustomTune sound customizing technology, these ear buds have it all. Plus, with nine combinations of earbud tip and band configurations included, you truly can be more comfortable than ever. Price check: Amazon $249

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $299 $199 @ Amazon

Save $100 on our favorite Bose earbuds. We strongly believe they boast the best active noise cancelling available. We found these earbuds to be incredibly comfortable and eerily good when it comes to call quality. They also offer excellent audio, and great battery life. At $50 off, that takes some of the sting out of the high cost, so don't miss this deal. Price check: Best Buy $199 | Bose $199

Bose 700 headphones: $379 $259 @ Best Buy

Save $120 on the best active noise cancelling headphones around. Bose's headphones stand out with a sleek design, a slew of useful features and improvements to noise cancellation (for calls and music) and audio quality. Price check: Amazon $259

Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $199 @ Amazon

Save $130 on the Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless headphones. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design and up to 24 hours of battery life. Price check: Best Buy $199