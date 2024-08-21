Has JBL finally solved your biggest in-flight pet peeve?

JBL just delivered a major upgrade with its Tour Pro 3 earbuds with over 15 feature additions, one of which solves my top travel pet peeve.

The Tour Pro 3 earbuds have been redesigned from the case up to include more quality-of-life improvements than you could ask for, from a smart charging case, hybrid dual-driver sound with spatial 360-degree and head-tracking, adaptive noise canceling, up to 44 hours of music playback, plus six mics for perfect sound on calls, and a wireless audio transmitter for in-flight entertainment.

While the jam-packed features list is certainly worth being excited about, it's the tweaks to travel connectivity that have caught my attention. As the Tour Pro 3 doubles as an audio transmitter, it allows users to wirelessly connect to in-flight entertainment without buying a separate dongle, making it easier to use your personal earbuds in the air.

Travel woes no more

(Image credit: JBL)

As a journalist and scuba instructor, I spend a lot of my life on flights, and while I've found plenty of ways to pass the time while hurtling through the troposphere in a metal tube with wings, some of the changes to in-flight entertainment on domestic airlines have come to be a major annoyance.

If airlines even bother to give you a screen in the seatback in front of you, they often run out of headphones or don't hand them out. As a person with an Apple iPhone 14 Pro, I can't use my standard wired earbuds because they have a lightning connection rather than a 3.5mm audio jack. And I often forget to bring headphones with a standard audio jack because why waste the suitcase space? And while I do travel with Bluetooth earbuds, for all that I do enjoy my old Powerbeats Pro buds, they're a bit outdated compared to the best earbuds out there. So, they often fail to pair properly with the seatback entertainment systems.

While this is hardly a devastating problem, it's a personal pet peeve, and what good is modern tech if it can't solve that type of problem?

The JBL Tour Pro 3 will be available on September 22 for $299. That's a $50 increase over its predecessors, but given the massive infusion of new features, it feels justified.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors