5 upcoming VR games that may convince you to buy a Meta Quest 3S

Thanks to the Meta Connect 2024 event, we know the heavily rumored Meta Quest 3S headset is no longer a rumor. The Meta Quest 3S will be available as early as October 15, starting at $299 for the 128GB model.

If you've been on the fence about trying out VR or wanting to upgrade your Quest 2 headset, the Meta Quest 3S is an excellent budget-friendly option that offers better performance and an improved display.

For a little extra convincing, check out these 5 highly anticipated games that'll run and look fantastic on the Quest 3S — one of which will be free with your Quest 3S purchase for a little while.

1. Batman: Arkham Shadow

Batman: Arkham Shadow | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It's up to you — as Batman, of course — to save Gotham City once again. But this time around, you'll truly feel like you're part of the action, fully immersed in the game's story and combat. Expect to encounter Dr. Quinzel and Dr. Crane, the previous lives of Harley Quinn and Scarecrow, along with other classic characters, like Harvey Dent, Jim Gordon, and Ratcatcher.

Per Meta's Batman: Arkham Shadow page, the game will be included when you buy either a Meta Quest 3 or a Quest 3S headset between now and April 30, 2025. The Quest 3S starts shipping on October 15, and Batman: Arkham Shadow officially releases on October 22.

2. Just Dance VR

Just Dance VR Announce Trailer | Ubisoft Forward - YouTube Watch On

Get your groove on with the latest entry to the Just Dance series. You'll get to take your customizable avatar to multiple iconic settings to dance, play basketball, or interact with the world. Dance to "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen by yourself, or tag in up to 6 total players to make it a party.

Just Dance VR – Welcome to Dancity will come out on October 15, alongside the Meta Quest 3S release.

3. Metro Awakening VR

Metro Awakening | Reveal Trailer | Meta Quest Platform - YouTube Watch On

Releasing November 7, Metro Awakening VR is a story-driven adventure set in 2028. You play as a survivor of nuclear Armageddon, slapping on a gas mask and exploring the subways below Moscow, Russia as the gripping plot unfolds.

Metro Awakening VR costs $49.99, but if you know it'll be a must-play game for you, you can pre-order it now for only $44.99.

4. Skydance's Behemoth

Skydance's Behemoth | Pre-Order Trailer | Meta Quest Platform - YouTube Watch On

If you're searching for a vast new fantasy world to explore, look no further than Skydance's Behemoth, set to launch November 14. You'll head to snowy tundras, swampy marshlands, and other unique realm settings in the Forsaken Lands, where you'll be tasked with defeating monsters and other threats along your quest to slay the Behemoths and end the rot curse that's been plaguing your village.

5. Alien: Rogue Incursion

Alien: Rogue Incursion - Pre-Order Trailer l Meta Quest 3 - YouTube Watch On

There have been several Alien games to explore over the years, but Alien: Rogue Incursion will be the first Alien VR game. Right now, it's set to launch on December 19 — and it looks great.

In this action-horror game, play as Zula Hendricks, an ex-Colonial Marine who finds herself on the uncharted planet Purdan. And of course, you'll fight Xenomorphs while you explore the planet and work towards your goal of saving humankind.

You can pre-order the Meta Quest 3S now, starting at $299 and shipping out starting October 15.