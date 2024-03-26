Steam is down for maintenance — here's when it should be back up

By Sean Riley
published

You aren't alone, Steam is down for everyone

Steam Summer Sale 2020 (Image credit: Valve Corporation)

It's not just you, Steam is currently down for maintenance in seemingly all areas with unofficial reporting site steamstat.us indicating that 100% of the service is down.

So the good news is that you aren't alone in your access to Steam not working and given that it is Tuesday, we know that this is just the routine maintenance that Valve inexplicably doesn't offer specifics on.

When will Steam be working again?

While again Valve isn't helpful in this regard, we do know from past experience that it typically takes about half an hour for it to come back online. That would suggest that we can expect it to come online again at around 7:00 PM ET.

So either turn to one of your other favorite gaming platforms or just have a quick snack as you shouldn't need to wait too long for Steam to be up and running again.

Sean Riley

Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more.  Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more. 