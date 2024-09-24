Sony's first-ever OLED Inzone monitor has an ultra-fast refresh rate that's designed to make you an esports god

Sony's Inzone monitors are getting a major esports upgrade.

Today, Sony took the wraps off the M10S, the first OLED panel with Inzone branding, which was built using feedback from professional gamers. And if you're not a pro gamer, don't worry — I got a chance to preview the monitor before its release and can confirm there's lots to get excited about for us amateurs.

If you're a fan of Sony monitors and itching for an OLED upgrade, here's everything you need to know.

(Image credit: Sony)

If you have limited space, or just aren't a fan of huge monitors, congratulations: Sony's Inzone M10S is relatively small at 27 inches.

What it lacks in size, it makes up for in fidelity, though. The M10S has a 1440p 480Hz OLED display, giving it a very fast refresh rate (important if you're in the targeted pro gamer demographic) and also a high contrast ratio that OLED panels inherently bring to the table, making it easier to spot and pwn any potential enemies.

All of that is nice, to be sure, but where the M10S really separates itself is in Sony's collaboration with the esports organization, Fnatic.

One of the features born from that collaboration is a 24.5-inch mode that displays games at a 1:1 resolution of 1332p and at a 480Hz refresh rate. It may seem odd at first to reduce the screen real estate of a fairly small monitor, but if you're a pro gamer, the shorter distance your eyes need to travel, the better.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On top of that, pro gamers can also use lower resolutions, including 1080p, which is often ideal for esports.

And the esports flourishes don't stop there: there's also a new picture mode called FPS Pro+ which was fine-tuned in tandem with the Fnatic Valorant team. Sony says the mode is designed to maximize performance during gameplay by optimizing facets like image clarity and contrast.

Sony's OLED Inzone monitor is also built to be fairly compact in an effort to optimize desk space and ensure you can move your mouse freely while gaming. Specifically, the monitor has a 159mm base diameter which is 4mm thin. That leaves plenty of room for an angled keyboard and a mouse pad.

Having gotten a chance to see the M10S in person, I can corroborate that the monitor looks and feels compact on a medium-sized desk.

For what it's offering, the M10S seems fairly priced at $1,099 and is available through Sony.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and more.

(Image credit: Sony)

If the M10S is too much monitor for you in price or features, Sony is also releasing the M9 II.

The monitor, which retails at a more affordable $799 will obviously forego a lot of the perks of the M10S.

Here's a rundown of Sony's more affordable Inzone offering: