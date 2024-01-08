HyperX Mini lineup brings premium peripherals to younger gamers at CES 2024

HyperX, a Dell-owned brand synonymous with some of the best gaming headsets and peripherals on the market, have just announced an all-new lineup of accessories tailored to younger gamers — delivering their trademark quality and performance in an ergonomic form better suited for smaller hands and gamers between the ages of 6 and 12.

The new HyperX Mini Series is comprised of the new HyperX Clutch Tanto Mini WD controller, the wired or wireless HyperX Cloud Mini gaming headset, and HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini wireless gaming mouse. Each of which are re-scaled and re-shaped to provide younger (or smaller handed) gamers with a premium peripheral experience with a focus on comfort.

Let's take a closer look at HyperX's latest peripherals in further detail.

We're on the scene in Las Vegas to check out the latest tech at this year's CES 2024 showcase. Be sure to tag along on our CES 2024 journey by following Laptop Mag on TikTok, Twitter/X, Instagram, Flipboard, and Facebook for the most up to date hands-on impressions and news coming from the convention floor.

(Image credit: HyperX)

CES 2024: HyperX Clutch Tanto Mini WD game controller

Game controllers typically fall within two designs, the asymmetrical twin-stick layout and shape of Microsoft's Xbox pad or the popular mirrored-stick Sony PlayStation design. While this is great for instant familiarity and muscle memory responses, both of these controllers can be hard to get to grips with for smaller hands.

Enter the HyperX Clutch Tanto Mini WD, a wired controller with the proportions to accommodate younger gamers and smaller hands alike to deliver ergonomic comfort, a full function gamepad experience, and an officially licensed Xbox peripheral that supports Xbox, PC, Steam Deck, and mobile devices.

The Tanto Mini's familiar Controller S design is instantly recognizable to the fingertips while visually maintaining a compact and lighter (240 grams) semi-transparent form that makes for an excellent portable option as well as a suitable driver for gamers aged between 6 and 12.

Pricing and availability for the HyperX Clutch Tanto Mini WD game controller will follow.

(Image credit: HyperX)

CES 2024: HyperX Cloud Mini wired and wireless gaming headset

The HyperX Cloud Mini is a new entrant to the brand's popular Cloud gaming headset catalog, redesigned to cater to younger gamers of 6-12 years of age.

This new design delivers a lighter and smaller frame that greatly improves the ergonomics and comfort for younger wearers. Available in wired or wireless options, the HyperX Cloud Mini isn't a cheap toy or simply "Baby's first gaming headset."

It's the very same quality tech that powers HyperX's other gaming headsets including an all-day battery life of up to 25 hours; full compatibility across mobile, PC, and major consoles; a tuck-away mic arm with flip-to-mute functionality; and immersive audio from the headset's custom dynamic 30mm neodymium drivers — which are tuned perform at audio levels safe for developing ears.

The HyperX Cloud Mini wired and wireless gaming headsets are available in white or black with availability and price to be announced soon.

(Image credit: HyperX)

CES 2024: HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini wireless gaming mouse

Another key gaming peripheral that can leave those with smaller hands at a disadvantage is the gaming mouse. Thankfully, as part of the HyperX Mini range of accessories, the Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini is here to level the playing field with its ultra-light and compact form ideal for younger users or those with smaller hands.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini is 16% smaller than its popular Pulsefire Haste 2 namesake, but doesn't compromise on performance with its custom HyperX 26K sensor, 1,000Hz polling rate, up to 32,000 DPI resolution, and a trio of connectivity options including 2.4Ghz wireless, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C wired.

The Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini features 6 buttons across its ambidextrous-friendly chassis, with RGB lighting customizable through HyperX's proprietary NGENUITY software to enhance the visual flair across its battery lifespan of up to 100 hours.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini will be available in white or black with price and availability to follow.