The 4K N64 you never knew you needed now has an official price and a release date — here's how to pre-order

Gaming in 4K wasn't even a thing back when the Nintendo N64 was first released, but thanks to the retro gaming company, Analogue, you'll be able to relive a past that never existed.

After lots of fanfare last year, the Analogue 3D, an N64-inspired console capable of playing un-emulated N64 games, now has an official release date and price.

If you were dying to get your hands on one back when it was announced, you'll have to wait just a little bit longer. Here's everything you need to know.

According to Analogue the 3D won't launch in 2024 as initially planned, but will still launch fairly soon. On Thursday, Analogue said the 3D will launch in the first quarter of 2025.

And while Analogue is known for its hefty premiums, the 3D won't exactly break the bank, retailing at $249.99. Sure, that's a lot for a console you don't technically need to play N64 games, but as a refresher, the 3D is offering a bit more than your run-of-the-mill emulator.

Probably the biggest selling point is the 3D's ability to upscale games into 4K which is coupled with a few unique modes that are meant to mimic the look of a CRT display. These should help you achieve that cross-legged on your parents' living room floor kind of feel.

One thing the 3D won't have, however, is the original trident-shaped controller. The 3D will have a compatible controller made by 8bitdo, but it looks more like an Xbox controller than one from the N64 of yore. It'll also cost you an extra $39.99.

That being said, if you happen to have an original N64 controller, the four controller ports on the 3D are completely compatible. If you don't have one, you can easily scoop one up aftermarket (with varying levels of use) for around $30.

On top of all that, the 3D will also be compatible with any and all N64 cartridges, so you might want to start dusting those off now.

How to pre-order the Analogue 3D

If you already made up your mind that you must have the 3D to play N64 games in glorious 4K then you'll be able to pre-order the retro console starting soon.

Pre-orders will go up on October 21 at 11 am Eastern time according to Analogue. I'm going to go out on a limb and say if these pre-orders are anything like those in the past, they'll be pretty competitive.

If you want your hands on a 3D, be ready for some quick clicking the day pre-orders go live.