This retro gaming handheld might be the perfect way to play N64 games

Another day, another Anbernic gaming handheld, and this time it's a follow-up to the company's recently released RG Cube which should be much more accessible than its predecessor.

The RG CubeXX is thought to be a cheaper version of the original RG Cube, equipped with a less powerful CPU, that'll still be able to tackle emulating retro games from multiple consoles, including PS1, Dreamcast, Game Boy, and my favorite, the N64.

We're still waiting on an official release date and price from Anbernic, but here's what we know so far about the RG CubeXX.

What's new with Anbernic's RG CubeXX?

The RG CubeXX will keep the same 3.95-inch IPS display as the RG Cube, with 720 x 720-pixel resolution and a 1:1 aspect ratio that makes it compatible with multiple emulators. However, it looks like this more cost-effective handheld won't have a touchscreen display like the original RG Cube.

Unlike the RG Cube's Android OS that supports cloud streaming and games from the Google Play Store, the RG CubeXX will come equipped with a 64-bit, Linux-based OS. With this OS, Anbernic says it supports ported games and over 30 platforms, including:

Nintendo 64

Nintendo DS

PICO8

PlayStation Portable

PlayStation 1

Game Boy

Game Boy Color

Game Boy Advance

Dreamcast

DOS

SEGA Saturn

Famicom

Alternatively, the original RG Cube offers emulation support for all of the above consoles, as well as GameCube and PlayStation 2 games. It'd be odd to see Anbernic's RG CubeXX not support games from a retro console it shares part of a name with, but as of right now, none of the official info from Anbernic says the RG CubeXX will be able to emulate GameCube games.

The RG CubeXX will also feature a 5G Wi-Fi module, Bluetooth 4.2, and support for an HDMI connection for external displays. With its Wi-Fi capabilities, the handheld can be used to stream music, or videos, or catch up on your reading with an eBook.

This sleek, comfortable handheld will come in three colorways, called Minimalist White, Classic Black, and Sophisticated Gray by Anbernic. Below each joystick, there's an RGB light ring with five unique ambiance modes and customizable brightness and color settings.

Although there's no official release date or price for Anbernic's upcoming RG CubeXX handheld, Retro Dodo estimates it will likely be released before the end of this year for less than $100 (and hopefully more in the $60 - $90 range).

I already have Ocarina of Time for my N64 console, but being able to take it with me on road trips with the RG CubeXX sounds like a dream. I'm promptly adding this to my holiday wish list.