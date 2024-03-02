7 Games like Enshrouded on console and PC in 2024

I’ve been loving the “Enshrouded” early access release, much like this hit survival game’s 2 million other players. It is still early access, though, so the amount of content and gameplay you can get out of it is a bit limited.

Maybe you’ve already found the edges of the “Enshrouded” early access map or you’re looking for something similar in a different genre. Either way, there are some great games like “Enshrouded” on PC and console, including some exciting upcoming releases.

Here are the top 7 current and upcoming games like “Enshrouded” in 2024.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

No list of games like “Enshrouded” would be complete without “ The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” . There are similarities between these two games in everything from the art style and mechanics to map design.

Much like “Enshrouded,” the story of Breath of the Wild is all about traveling around a fallen realm to restore order and peace after a catastrophic magical disaster. Player characters, known as Flameborn, even awaken from a decades-long magical stasis, much like Link does in Breath of the Wild.

Of course, Breath of the Wild is a Nintendo Switch game while “Enshrouded” is (currently) only available on PC, so if you don’t have a Switch, you might not be able to play both. Breath of the Wild is also a single-player game while “Enshrouded” has the option for co-op. However, if you’re a fan of “Enshrouded” and you haven’t played Breath of the Wild, it should definitely be at the top of your list.

2. Immortals Fenyx Rising

“ Immortals Fenyx Rising ” is one of my favorite “Enshrouded”-like games thanks to its bright, colorful art style and snappy fantasy gameplay. You play as Fenyx (who can be a guy or girl), a demigod tasked with saving their brother and all of Olympus from the monster Typhon, who is hell-bent on destroying the Greek gods.

It includes plenty of combat, a handcrafted open world, loads of puzzles, and a cast of snarky NPCs (including Prometheus and Zeus, who narrate the game). If you enjoy the bright fantasy world of “Enshrouded,” you’ll love “Immortals Fenyx Rising.” It's an especially good pick for any fans of Greek mythology or Percy Jackson.

“Immortals Fenyx Rising” is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. At the time of writing it is also available on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

3. V Rising

“ V Rising ” is a fantasy survival game where you play as a vampire trying to rebuild your empire. You can play solo, co-op, or PVP. Gameplay includes a mix of base building, exploration, and combat with some interesting day and night mechanics you’ll have to grapple with as a vampire.

Much like “Enshrouded,” “V Rising” has a variety of biomes to check out and a plethora of dangerous creatures and bosses for you to tackle. “V Rising” is a bit like a vampire version of “Valheim,” so, if you like “Enshrouded” but want something a little more challenging, this could be a good pick. “V Rising” also has character customization options similar to “Enshrouded,” with a variety of supernatural abilities and vampire powers to choose from.

“V Rising” is currently still in early access, just like “Enshrouded.” At the time of writing, it is available on both PC and PS5.

4. Nightingale

“ Nightingale ” is like the dark fantasy steampunk alternative to “Enshrouded” (we recently did a full comparison of these two early access survival games). If you liked the gameplay of “Enshrouded” but want something a bit more hardcore, check out “Nightingale.”

Set in an alternate Victorian era where magic is real, “Nightingale” follows you on your journey as the survivor of a magical fallout that leaves you stranded in the realms of the Feywild. You can find sanctuary in the hidden city of Nightingale, but you have to find it first. To do that, you must learn to survive, craft, and fight as you journey through various realms gathering clues and defeating “the bound”, hordes of Lovecraftian monsters.

“Nightingale” has a very different tone from “Enshrouded,” but many of the gameplay mechanics are similar. There’s crafting, base building, exploration, puzzles, and plenty of combat. “Nightingale” uses procedurally generated worlds, which is a nice change for anyone who reached the limits of the “Enshrouded” early access map. “Nightingale” is currently only available on PC.

5. Grounded

“ Grounded ” is a survival co-op game that takes the concept behind the 1989 film “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” and puts you in the driver’s seat. You and your friends play as a group of kids who have mysteriously been shrunken down to the size of bugs. You have to survive in the now dangerous world of your own backyard while trying to figure out how to return to your normal size.

If you loved the survival co-op aspects of Enshrouded, you should try “Grounded.” It has a good mix of RPG elements like NPCs and character customization, along with base building, combat, and dungeons. The story, dialogue, and world are colorful and snarky, adding a lighthearted edge to the often challenging gameplay and boss fights.

While you can play “Grounded” solo, it’s at its best with friends. It is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. It also supports cross-play, so you can play co-op even if your friends are on different platforms. At the time of writing, “Grounded” is also available on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

6. Light No Fire (Upcoming, TBA)

“ Light No Fire ” is an upcoming co-op survival game from Hello Games, the same studio behind “No Man’s Sky.” While it doesn’t have an official release date or window yet, Hello Games has revealed a trailer for it and it has a Steam page. Of all the upcoming games like “Enshrouded,” this is the one I’m most excited about.

If “Light No Fire” lives up to what we’ve heard about it so far, it will be like “Enshrouded” but on a massive scale. The open world is not only procedurally generated but also on the same scale as real-world Earth. Since the map will be enormous, there will only be one, meaning everyone who plays the game will technically be in the same world. As you explore, you could stumble on other players and the structures they build.

“Light No Fire” will also have a plethora of character customization options, including several playable species like humans, rabbits, wolves, and more. Judging by the trailer, there will also be a variety of flying mounts, including dragons. The world and graphics have a similar bright, colorful style that “Enshrouded” fans are sure to love. We’ll have to stay tuned for now to see when “Light No Fire” will be released and what platforms it will be available on.

7. Once Human (Upcoming, 2024)

“ Once Human ” is an upcoming sandbox survival game that drops players into a paranormal dystopian world in the wake of an apocalypse. The survivors are contaminated by an alien creature called “Stardust” which grants them meta-human capabilities. You play as one of these survivors and, alongside friends in co-op, fight to keep humanity alive while exploring, building a base, and searching for clues to uncover the truth about Stardust.

Judging by the trailers and info released so far, “Once Human” looks like a cross between “Enshrouded” and “Stranger Things.” If you love the former’s survival co-op gameplay but want something closer to the sci-fi genre, “Once Human” could be a great pick.

Right now, “Once Human” is slated to release in Q3 2024, although we don’t have a specific date yet. So far, it is only confirmed for PC.