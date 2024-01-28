5 Android games that look incredible on foldable phones and tablets

Foldable phones, with their hide-away phablet displays, mean more on-screen space to feast your eyes upon the glorious pixels and polygons that make up some of the best Android games you can play on the go (or from the comfort of your toilet seat, I won’t judge).

This week, I’ve been knee-deep in the Google Play Store’s murky depths, hunting down some excellent titles optimized for foldable devices and games that simply look and play fantastic on these larger displays by default.

Whether you’re rocking Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Google Pixel Fold, OnePlus Open, or Honor Magic V2, If you’re looking to make the most of your smartphone’s big-screen gaming potential, then look no further than these 5 games that look great on foldable phones.

Game in style on your foldable, phablet, or tablet device

Mobile gaming used to be equated with the kind of shovelware you’d find in bargain bins at your local Gamestop, but it has come a long way since then, now sitting pretty with a staggering userbase of roughly 50% of all gamers.

Sure, “Bubble Witch” and “Gardenscapes” players might inflate that number by a considerable amount, but let’s not play the elitism game here — especially when the popularity and profitability of those titles have drawn many big-name publishers to the scene and brought some impressive AAA franchises along with them.

Now a booming behemoth of impressive portable options, mobile gaming is doing better than ever. And, as many tablet users will attest, some mobile titles are even more impressive on larger screens, with more space to flex their graphics and declutter their on-screen controls.

So why not take full advantage of your foldable phone’s additional screen real estate and give some of the best games on Android the big screen treatment?

1. PUBG Mobile

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

Developer: LightSpeed & Quantum Studio | Price: Free @ Google Play Store

Anyone who has ever sunk a few hours into the mobile port of Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile will be more than familiar with the misstaps and missteps of its cluttered UI.

However, pull PUBG onto your foldable’s internal display and you’ll get a fullscreen gaming experience that affords you a better look at the battlefield, a more spacious UI, and more real estate for your thumbs to maneuver within.

I’m not going to outright say it gives you a tactical advantage (but it does), as I’m absolutely shocking at the game and can’t accurately tell you one way or the other. But at least I get a better view of myself being mowed down by a land buggy when using the larger screen.

2. DraStic DS Emulator

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

Developer: Exophase | Price: $4.99 @ Google Play Store

While not technically a game, the DraStic DS emulator is a portal to playing a whole hoard of games from yesteryear. Theoretically, of course. In “Minecraft.”

What better way to emulate Nintendo DS games than by emulating an actual Nintendo DS at the same time? Use the extended screen space and fold to adopt a familiar tilt, apply one of the many custom skins for DraStic freely available online and be rewarded with one of the most immersive DS emulations there is.

Whether you’re looking to “catch ‘em all,” go karting with your plumber brother, or start a gang war in the heart of Chinatown, you can relive fond memories of the DS’ heydays whenever you find yourself. In your imagination. Because much like Nintendo, we here at Laptop Mag also do not condone the use of ROMs. Savvy?

3. Diablo Immortal

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment | Price: Free @ Google Play Store

Look, I know it isn’t the mainline entrant to the Diablo franchise we were all looking forward to when it was announced, and I also know it’s an incredibly greedy, microtransaction-heavy mobile game that leans far too heavily into Gacha territory.

Still, it’s not half bad on the eyes, especially when expanded to fill the real estate of a foldable’s larger display. There’s also no arguing that if you can resist the temptation to throw your dosh at Diablo’s digital wares then there’s more than enough content at hand to pass a considerable amount of time on without spending a dime.

It may not be winning over Diablo die-hards any time soon, but its visuals will certainly impress the casual gamers looking for an Action RPG fit to bust with quests, dungeons, and demon slaughter.

4. XCOM 2 Collection

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

Developer: Feral Interactive | Price: $14.99 @ Google Play Store

Half the fun of XCOM games is the gut-wrenching agony of placing the business end of your boomstick directly into the gaping maw of an alien sectoid and pulling the trigger, only to completely miss because you foolishly assumed a 98% chance to hit meant the odds were in your favor. Rookie mistake. That’s XCOM, baby!

Having the full XCOM 2 experience, including the War of the Chosen expansion pack, on your phone is already something to marvel at. But you’ll enjoy the game in a way that won’t leave you screaming at your phone after a misplaced tap sends your favorite solider darting out of cover and standing helplessly in the middle of the map, ready to be peppered with more plasma shots than a vampire’s 21st birthday party.

Take advantage of your foldable's (likely) beefier CPU and you can adjust the preferences file of the game to turn of resolution scaling. It gives you even crisper, sharper visuals, and true to the larger resolution of your internal display. It looks incredible, trust me.

5. Return to Monkey Island

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

Developer: Terrible Toybox | Price: $9.99 @ Google Play Store

Little do you know, but the entirety of my journalistic career has been one big smokescreen. All that writing about docking stations and AI was one big ruse as I waited patiently for the moment I finally got to talk about a Monkey Island game.

Sadly, getting to this point took a little longer than expected, and the point-and-click adventure game has long since circled the cultural drain. Most of you wouldn’t have a single clue who the mighty pirate of Meleé Island was, though you may of course have heard of her hapless husband Guybrush Threepwood thanks to the recent release of Return to Monkey Island.

Return to Monkey Island is a fantastic-looking game in any format thanks to its picture book art style, but it looks and plays even better on tablets and foldables. Classic adventure games were often a bit of a pixel hunt, and trying to play Monkey Island on your smartphone’s screen can be equally frustrating at times.

Throw this swashbuckling adventure onto your foldable’s inner screen however and you’re all set to enjoy Guybrush (and Boybrush) Threepwood's latest escapades to their fullest. While it isn’t exactly optimized for foldable panels and will leave you with some black bars above and below the game window, these only help further the cinematic chuckles and charm of Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman’s captivating caper.

Now I’ve finally gotten that off my chest I’m a little bit unsure about what to do with the rest of my life. Oh, wait, I have an idea. Go ahead, ask me about “Loom™”…