I made a Dracthyr Evoker in WoW: Dragonflight and fell in love instantly

Ever since its announcement in April, WoW: Dragonflight has had an excessive amount of hype behind it. Most of that excitement has been me screaming about my obsession with dragons, but in general, the community cannot wait to dive deep into the awesome-looking Dracthyr Evoker, the gorgeous Dragon Isles, and the exciting talent tree update.

Recently, Blizzard Entertainment revealed that Dragonflight would go through multiple phases of a public alpha. And of course, the Dracthyr Evoker is available to play in that alpha. Not only did I get a chance to experiment with this new class/race hybrid, but most importantly, I got a delicious taste of the character creation system.

Spoiler alert: I'm absolutely in love with my adorable dragon-person.

Creating my Dracthyr Evoker

If you haven't kept up with the news regarding Dragonflight's Dracthyr Evoker, the official World of Warcraft Twitter revealed that they boast

80,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 customization combinations. No, that is not a typo or a mistake.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

My experience making a Dracthyr Evoker didn't necessarily reflect a level of diversity that high, but there's no question that it offers the most options available for any race in the game.

There are a few reasons for this, the most sensible one being that the Dracthyr Evoker is actually two characters in one. Players aren't just making a cute dragon-person, they're also creating their more human-like alternative form. This exponentially boosts the number of possible combinations, making it even easier for your character to stand out.

Dracthyr Evoker won't wear in-game armor, either. The equipment they have is decided in the character creation menu, so that adds a ton of additional options when making one. Beyond those specific reasons, there's just a lot to choose from. Whether you're deciding on your Dracthyr's jewelry, body markings, scale patterns, horn types or sizes, eye styles, skin color, snout, and face, there's so much to pick from.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

I wanted to find a mix between regal, adorable and badass, so I made sure to give her an aggressive face and throw a ton of armor all over her. And of course, as I frequently do in World of Warcraft, I fell in love with my Dracthyr halfway through character creation.

I specifically chose to reflect my three favorite colors in her design. Both models are accented by bubblegum pink eyes, which gives her a fantastical quality; that subtle glow makes you wonder what sort of curious magic is behind her power. Her dragon model features a mesh of black and white scales adorned with cobalt armor. And her humanoid form's charcoal horns, platinum hair and pink highlights come together to represent an aesthetic I adore.

Dragonflight is already impressing me by providing enough tools to make something that speaks to me, perhaps more than any of my other characters in World of Warcraft thus far. To play it safe, I even went to the lengths of recording my character creation process to ensure that I don't forget how I made her.

If it wasn't obvious, I cannot wait to play Dragonflight when it launches.