Hurry! M2 MacBook Pro drops to all-time low price in Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday laptop deals and Cyber Monday MacBook deals are in abundance this year, but one awesome discount that caught our eye is this M2 MacBook Pro that just dropped to an incredible $1,129 at B&H Photo.

B&H Photo just knocked $150 off the M2 MacBook Pro. Its original price was $1,300. Now it's only $1,129!

To put this deal into perspective, on Black Friday, the lowest price we've seen for the M2 MacBook Pro was $1,150. So to see it at $1,129 for Cyber Monday? We're blown away!

M2 MacBook Pro: $1,300 $1,129 @ B&H Photo

Save up to $150 on the Apple MacBook Pro M2. This is the lowest price we've seen for the base model. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID are also on board.

The M2 MacBook Pro in this Cyber Monday deal is only $1,129 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)! On Black Friday, the lowest price we've seen for the M2 MacBook Pro was $1,150, so this is definitely a steal.

This M2 MacBook Pro comes with Apple's 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU (and a 16-core neural engine), 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel display.

For connecting external devices, the MacBook Pro M2 supplies you with two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports.

In our MacBook Pro M2 review, we praised it for its breakneck performance and ultra-fast SSD. It also has a decent webcam (despite being 720p) and a comfortable keyboard that's a pleasure to use. The M2 MacBook Pro earned a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us — backed by our difficult-to-get Editor's Choice award.

The MacBook Pro M2's Laptop Mag Battery Test puts it at the top of today's laptops with the best battery life. It lasted an amazing 18 hours and 20 minutes of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness.

Weighing in at 3 pounds and 0.6 inches thin, the M2 MacBook Pro is definitely a portable 13-inch laptop.

Cyber Monday 2022 falls on Nov. 25 and we expect to see tons of excellent holiday deals on MacBooks. Be sure to bookmark our Cyber Monday MacBook deals hub for the best discounts.