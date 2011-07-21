Trending

Amazon Kindle (2014) Review

By Anna Attkisson

Bookworms on a budget will find the Amazon Kindle e-reader a real bargain.

Amazon Kindle Voyage Review

By Anna Attkisson

Featuring a brighter and sharper backlit E-Ink display and new touch controls, the Amazon Kindle Voyage is the sleekest e-reader yet.

Kobo Aura H20 Review

By Anna Attkisson

Finally! An E Ink e-reader that's ready for a bath, assuming you can afford this device.

By LaptopMag.com

Find the right eReader for you or make the most of the eReader you have with tips from LAPTOP Magazine.

Barnes and Noble Nook GlowLight Review

By Anna Attkisson

The new Barnes & Noble Nook GlowLight offers a brighter and sharper display for a lower price, but it's no Kindle killer.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2013) Review

By Anna Attkisson

Proving it is still the king of the E Ink e-readers, Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite offers nifty new reading features along with a superior backlit display.

Kobo Aura Review

By Anna Attkisson

The Kobo Aura e-reader offers a bright backlit display and a personalized reading experience in a very light design, but for a premium price.

Kobo Mini Review

By Anna Attkisson

The Kobo Mini's 5-inch display gives e-reader fans a portable and affordable option, but the reading experience feels cramped compared with the competition.

Kobo Glo Review

By Anna Attkisson

The Kobo Glo backlit E Ink e-reader attempts to rattle the cages of Amazon and Barnes & Noble with a brighter backlight and gamification.

Kobo Aura HD Review

By Anna Attkisson

The Kobo Aura HD offers the most crisp and clear e-reading experience around, but you'll pay a tablet price.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Review

By Anna Attkisson

Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite lets users read in the dark without a hassle, but is it worth the price?

Sony Reader PRS-T2 Review

By Anna Attkisson

The Sony Reader PRS-T2 has fun features like easily adding notes to books, but does it stack up against the competing eReaders on the market?

Kobo Vox Review

By LAPTOP Contributor

We review the Kobo Vox eBook Reader with some interesting social-networking feartures, but does it live up to the competition for its $179 price?

Ectaco Jetbook Color Review

By Anna Attkisson

We review the Ectaco Jetbook Color--the first eReader with a color E Ink display--and it's terrible.

Barnes & Noble Nook Simple Touch with GlowLight Review

By Anna Attkisson

We reviewed the Barnes & Noble Nook Simple Touch with GlowLight, and we were delighted by the device.

Amazon Kindle Touch 3G Review

By Anna Attkisson

The Amazon Kindle Touch 3G eReader gives fans of digital reading a great E Ink screen, an innovative X-Ray feature, and more ways to get free books.

Sony Reader Wi-Fi (PRS-T1RC) Review

By Anna Attkisson

Read our review of the Sony Reader Wi-Fi (PRS-T1RC). Handwriting input with a stylus and a slick interface can't save the Sony Reader Wi-Fi from its myriad shortcomings.

Amazon Kindle Keyboard 3G Review

By Anna Attkisson

Read our review of the Amazon Kindle Keyboard 3G. It gets better with new features, such as eBook lending and interface enhancements.

Amazon Kindle eReader (2011) Review

By Anna Attkisson

The $79 eReader offers plenty of value, even if it has ads and lacks touch.

iRiver Story HD Review

By K. T. Bradford

The first eReader integrated with Google's eBookstore sports a high-definition display but falls short on ergonomics.