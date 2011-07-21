Amazon Kindle (2014) Review
Bookworms on a budget will find the Amazon Kindle e-reader a real bargain.
Featuring a brighter and sharper backlit E-Ink display and new touch controls, the Amazon Kindle Voyage is the sleekest e-reader yet.
Finally! An E Ink e-reader that's ready for a bath, assuming you can afford this device.
Find the right eReader for you or make the most of the eReader you have with tips from LAPTOP Magazine.
The new Barnes & Noble Nook GlowLight offers a brighter and sharper display for a lower price, but it's no Kindle killer.
Proving it is still the king of the E Ink e-readers, Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite offers nifty new reading features along with a superior backlit display.
The Kobo Aura e-reader offers a bright backlit display and a personalized reading experience in a very light design, but for a premium price.
The Kobo Mini's 5-inch display gives e-reader fans a portable and affordable option, but the reading experience feels cramped compared with the competition.
The Kobo Glo backlit E Ink e-reader attempts to rattle the cages of Amazon and Barnes & Noble with a brighter backlight and gamification.
The Kobo Aura HD offers the most crisp and clear e-reading experience around, but you'll pay a tablet price.
Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite lets users read in the dark without a hassle, but is it worth the price?
The Sony Reader PRS-T2 has fun features like easily adding notes to books, but does it stack up against the competing eReaders on the market?
We review the Kobo Vox eBook Reader with some interesting social-networking feartures, but does it live up to the competition for its $179 price?
We review the Ectaco Jetbook Color--the first eReader with a color E Ink display--and it's terrible.
We reviewed the Barnes & Noble Nook Simple Touch with GlowLight, and we were delighted by the device.
The Amazon Kindle Touch 3G eReader gives fans of digital reading a great E Ink screen, an innovative X-Ray feature, and more ways to get free books.
Read our review of the Sony Reader Wi-Fi (PRS-T1RC). Handwriting input with a stylus and a slick interface can't save the Sony Reader Wi-Fi from its myriad shortcomings.
Read our review of the Amazon Kindle Keyboard 3G. It gets better with new features, such as eBook lending and interface enhancements.
The $79 eReader offers plenty of value, even if it has ads and lacks touch.
The first eReader integrated with Google's eBookstore sports a high-definition display but falls short on ergonomics.
