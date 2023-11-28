Samsung Cyber Week sale — 30 best extended Cyber Monday deals

Samsung Cyber Week extends Cyber Monday deals into a week-long sitewide savings event. This is your last chance to save big on Galaxy Book, Galaxy Tab, Galaxy phones and Galaxy Watch and more.

For a limited time, save up to $400 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Series, prices start at $499 for the base model. It features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS TFT 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the tablet is a massive 8,000mAH battery which lasts for nearly 13 hours.

In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 review, we loved its bright, vivid display, magical S Pen and solid performance. We also loved its excellent cameras and nearly 13 hour battery life. We gave the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is a formidable productivity tablet with detachable keyboard (sold separately) and Samsung DeX support. Since it provides the best worlds, it's a great solution if you're torn between buying a laptop or tablet. on a full charge.

See more of our favorite deals from Samsung Cyber Week below.

Cyber Monday may be over, but the deals are still hanging around. Check out our Cyber Week deals roundup for today's best discounts.

Samsung Cyber Week 2023

Samsung Galaxy Book

Samsung Galaxy Book 3: from $999, up to $732 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Save up to $732 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 from $999 with eligible trade-in. In our review, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award. Some of the features we loved about it include its sleek, ultra-lightweight design, stunning display, and comfortable typing experience. Features: 15.6-inch 3K (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: from $2,399, up to $732 off @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $732 on the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra via Samsung's trade-in program. Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a solid MacBook Pro alternative for power-uses and creators on the move. Features: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU,16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and 1TB of storage. Price check: Best Buy $2,399

Samsung Galaxy Tab

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $329 $279 @ Samsung

Save $50 on the 128GB model Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. If you're on a smaller budget, prices start at $149 for the base Galaxy Tab A8 with 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage — expandable via microSD.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $699 $499 @ Samsung

Save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S8. It features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS LCD display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage and massive 8,000mAH battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $699 @ Samsung

Save $400 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with trade-in at Samsung. This iPad Pro rival tablet packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,919 $1,799 @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Get a free storage upgrade when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a PC in your pocket. It's the ultimate portable device for productivity, entertainment, health and wellbeing. With the Galaxy Z Fold 5, you get a powerful connectivity experience as it works seamlessly with the Samsung ecosystem and other devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $999 up to $600 off @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $600 on the Galaxy Z Flip via Samsung's trade-in offer and get a free storage upgrade. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 provides the best hands-free selfie experience and features an expanded cover screen to access your apps and flex your style. It's the ultimate tool for self expression and showcases your personality

Samsung Galaxy S23 (Unlocked): $799 up to $600 off @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $600 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 with eligible device trade-in. The base model GS3 packs a 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 740 graphics, and 128GB of storage. Powering the device is a 3,900mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unlocked: $1,379 up to $800 off @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $800 on the 512GB model Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with eligible trade-in. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features an embedded S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 512GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Unlocked: from $629, up to $400 off @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $400 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with eligible device trade-in. Get the maximum value for your phone swap and you could walk away with this phone for just $229. It features 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. For taking photos and creating content, it packs a 50MP rear camera, and 10MP front camera. The impressive rear camera is capable of recording in 8K at 60 frames per second.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: $99 $69 @ Samsung

Save $30 on the new Galaxy Buds FE in this Samsung Cyber Monday deal. Samsung design engineers gave the earbuds a wingtip design for a more secure fit. As we've grown accustomed to with today's earbuds, the Galaxy Buds FE feature active noise cancellation pair easily with your devices. Speaking of which, thanks to Auto Switch, it connects seamless to whatever phone or tablet you're using.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229 $169 @ Samsung

Save $60 on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — the first Samsung earbuds to feature 24-bit audio. They're 15% smaller than the Galaxy Buds 2 and feature IPX7 water-and-sweat resistance, ANC and Ambient mode.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $299 $229 @ Samsung

Samsung takes $70 off the Galaxy Watch 6 for Cyber Week. The Galaxy Watch 6 features a 40mm aluminum case in your choice of gold, graphite, black or silver. Choose from a variety of Galaxy Watch 6 band options including sport, extreme sport, hybrid leather, and fabric. IP68 water resistant and built to military grade specs, Samsung's 6th generation wearable houses a 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor with 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.

Galaxy Watch 5: $359 $197 @ Samsung

Get $162 off the Galaxy Watch 5 in this killer Cyber Week deal. With Enjoy peace of mind with enhanced durability glass, IP68 water and dust resistance, as well as advanced heart sensors, body composition analysis, and sleep coaching.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition: $499 $399 @ Samsung

Save $100 on the 45mm titanium Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition. It features golf tracking and coaching to help refine your skills and become a better golfer. It's the perfect golf aid to buy if you want to upgrade your game. This deal includes a free Smart Caddie app lifetime membership (valued at $100).

Samsung Monitors

27" Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor: $1,599 $1,299 @ Samsung

Save $300 on the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with SlimFit Camera. This 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2880) 600-nit matte display provides incredible detail and true color representation. With DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, it easily connects to Windows and Mac. When you're finished getting this done, browse your favorite movies and TV show via Smart TV Apps and the included remote control.

Samsung ViewFinity S50GC 34" Monitor: $379 $279 @ Samsung

Save $100 on the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50G 34" Monitor. This massive (3440 x 1440) panel with 100Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, HDR10 and AMD FreeSync. Grab it today for an all-time low price.

Samsung 27" Odyssey G32A: $279 $179 @ Samsung

The Samsung 27" Odyssey G32A offers a 1920 x 1080 display clocked at a 165Hz refresh rate (that means you can see up to 165 frames per second on screen). It features a 1ms response time, so there should be no lag whatsoever. Top that off with AMD FreeSync Premium features adaptive sync technology which reduces screen tearing.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Curved Monitor: $1,799 $1,199 @ Samsung

Save $600 on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Monitor. It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 240Hz 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with a ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor: $2,199 $1.299 @ Samsung

Save $900 on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 for a viewing experience like no other on a 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution QLED panel with 1000R curvature. This monitor fully wraps around your view so you can conquer productivity and get overwhelmed when you have tons of tabs open for your big research paper. After school, lose yourself in whatever world you decide to play with a 240hz refresh rate and lightning fast 1ms response time.

Samsung TVs

32" Samsung M80C 4K Smart Monitor w/ Streaming TV and SlimFit Camera: $699 $399 @ Samsung

Samsung takes $300 off the Samsung M80C Smart Monitor with streaming TV and SlimFit Camera. The monitor's built-in smart hub and speakers let you stream TV shows and movies via Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max and more. The M8 features a 4K (3840 x 2160) 400-nit 60Hz display, 16:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support.

32" Samsung Q60C QLED TV (2023): $499 $399 @ Samsung

Save $100 on the 2023 32-inch Samsung Q60C QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's Quantum Mini LEDs provide remarkable color and contrast for a life-like viewing experience.

Samsung QN900C 65" Neo QLED 8K TV (2023): $4,999 $3,299 @ Samsung

Save up to $2,500 on Samsung QN900C QLED 8K TVs. Experience your favorite movies, show and game like never before. The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED delivers edge-to-edge 8K picture that defies limits. And you won't just hear the action, you'll feel it with the television's built-in Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound Pro. Dramatic 3D audio fills the room whereas AI Sound tracks on screen action with precision accuracy.

Samsung Freestyle TV Projector: $799 $599 @ Samsung

Save $200 on The Freestyle, Samsung's portable TV projector. It packs smart TV functionality into a pint size, portable design. Enjoy a screen size of up to 100 inches in 1080p resolution anytime and anywhere.

Samsung HW-C450 Soundbar: $199 $139 @ Samsung

Save $60 on the Samsung HW-C450 Soundbar. The soundbar's Bass Boost option lets you enable booming bass with just the tap of a button. Meanwhile Game Mode and Adaptive Sound Lite optimize your audio for gaming, movies and TV shows.

Samsung storage

Samsung USB Type-C Flash Drive (256GB): $ 37 $25 @ Samsung

Save $12 on the portable 256GB Samsung Type-C Flash Drive. With transfer speeds up to 400MB/s, this portable NAND drive transfers 4GB worth of files in 11 seconds. Samsung's Type-C Flash Drive is waterproof, shock-proof, magnet-proof, temperature-proof and X-ray-proof. Plus, it's backed by Samsung's 5-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

Samsung Evo Select 512GB microSD: $39 $34 @ Samsung

Save on the 512GB Samsung Evo Select microSD. It has ultrafast transfer speeds up to 130MB/s and is suitable for recording 1080p and 4K video. It's great for expanding storage on laptops, tablets, smartphones, and Nintendo Switch.