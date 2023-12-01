Last chance! Save $250 on MacBook Pro M3 Pro in Cyber Week deal
Save $250 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro in last chance Cyber Week deal
Select Amazon Cyber Monday deals are still available as the retailer shifts its attention towards holiday deals.
One ongoing deal offers the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M3 Pro Chip for $2,649. It typically costs $2,899, so that's $250 in savings and the MacBook Pro M3 Pro's lowest price ever. This is one of the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals still available.
So if you want to treat yourself or someone special to a MacBook for the holidays, this last chance Cyber Week deal is for you.
Today's best MacBook Pro with M3 Pro
16" Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro
Was: $2,899
Now: $2,649 @Amazon
Save $250 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro.
Features: 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 36GB RAM, 512GB SSD.
Launch date: Oct. 2023
Price history: This is the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro's lowest price ever.
Price comparison: B&H $2,649 | Best Buy $2,849 w/ membership
Review consensus: The MacBook Pro series has only gotten better with the addition of Apple’s latest M3 Pro chip, which delivers better overall and gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (M3 Pro Max)
Buy it if: You want a laptop that can handle power-hungry productivity demands, video editing and gaming, while delivering long lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if: You just need a basic laptop to push documents and send emails or if it's out of your budget.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Most Popular
By Sarah Chaney