Lenovo Annual Sale: Up to 70% off ThinkPad and more

Lenovo business laptops are heavily discounted in Lenovo's Annual Sale Doorbusters. For a limited time, save up to 70% on Lenovo's top-rated ThinkPad and IdeaPad business laptops and Legion gaming laptops.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 for just $599 via coupon, "SAVEBIGONLSERIES" at checkout. Previously priced at $2,099, that's a massive $1.440 in savings or 70% off. This is one of the best laptop deals going on right now.

Now Lenovo laptop sale would be complete without the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon. As part of the sale, the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is reduced to 1,885 ($1,673 off). Apply coupon, "THINKANNIW1" at checkout for savings.

These are just a portion of Lenovo's epic laptop deals. See more of my recommended discounts below.

Laptops

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3: $2,039 $599 @ Lenovo

Lenovo takes 70% off the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 via coupon," SAVEBIGONLSERIES" at checkout. Lenovo’s L series packs ample power and security into budget-friendly, rugged machine with long battery life. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) 300-nit anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5675U 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080P FHD IR/RGB Hybrid webcam with dual mics and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1: $859 $549 @ Lenovo

Save $310 on the 13-inch Lenovo Yoga 6 with fabric top cover during the Lenovo Annual Sale. One of the best 2-in-1 laptops for homework and work from home, it's powerful, secure and durable. In our Lenovo Yoga 6 review, we gave it 4 out of 5-stars for its solid performance, cool denim fabric top cover and great battery life. Features: 13.3-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touch screen, Lenovo Digital Pen, AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 512GB SSD, fingerprint reader, Windows Home

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $3,559 $1,886 @ Lenovo

Save 47% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "THINKANNIW1" at checkout. In our ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 review, we rate it a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its shockingly lightweight feel, fast SSD and great battery life. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p RGB camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16 Gen 8 RTX 4070: $1,879 $1,399 @ Lenovo

Save $480 on the 16-inch Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 gaming laptop featuring RTX 40 graphics. In our Legion Pro 5i review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its excellent design, immersive display and impressive specs for the price. Now just under $1,400, it's and excellent value. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit anti-glare display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p camera with dual mics and e-camera shutter ,Windows 11 Home

Mobile workstations

Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2: $3,459 $1,759 @ Lenovo

Save 50% on the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 Mobile Workstation via coupon, "WSDEALS" at checkout. If you're looking for the perfect blend of power and speed to go, the ThinkPad P16s has you covered. Though we didn't test it, ThinkPad P16s reviews at Lenovo average 4.4 out of 5-stars. Satisfied owners say it's lightweight, has a beautiful display and is runs fast for AutoCAD Civil 3D applications. Features: 16-inch WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) 400-nit OLED matte display, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX A500 GPU with 4GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p IR/RGB hybrid camera with dual mics and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5: $3,709 $1,479 @ Lenovo

Save up to 67% on the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 Mobile Workstation. We didn't test this exact laptop, however, we reviewed the ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 and loved its mind-blowing performance, super-fast video transcoding and file transfers. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 500-nit display, Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia RTX A1000 GPU with 4GB of VRAM, 1TB SSD, fingerprint reader, 1080p IR/RGB hybrid camera with dual mics and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Pro

Tablets

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Gen 3: $209 $149 @ Lenovo

Save $66 on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Gen 3 via coupon, "TABEXTRA10". If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Tab M10 Plus is perfect for getting things done and content consumption. Features: 10.6-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) 400-nit touchscreen, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core processor, 4GB RAM,8MP auto-focusing rear camera, 8MP front camera, 64GB of storage, Android 12

Lenovo Tab P12: $349 $269 @ Lenovo

Save $80 on the Lenovo Tab P12 with Lenovo Tab Pen Plus via coupon, "TABEXTRA10" at checkout. Powered by Android 13, it includes all of your favorite Google Suite productivity apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. And when you want to take a break from work and dive into games, the Lenovo Tab P12 supports Xbox Cloud gaming thanks to a speedy 8-core processor and Wi-Fi 6, low-latency connectivity. Features: 12.7" 3K (2944 x 1840) 400-nit touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 13MP front camera, 8MP auto-focus rear camera, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus.

Lenovo Tab M9: $149 $109 @ Lenovo

Save $40 on the Lenovo Tab M9 — ideal for on the go use. Stream your favorite TV series and movies on a bright, colorful display and enjoy immersive sound. At just under $110, the Tab M9 is a budget-friendly iPad alternative. Features: 9-inch HD (1340 x 800) 400-nit touchscreen, Dolby Atmos dual speakers, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, 8MP auto-focusing rear camera, 2MP front camera, Android 12

Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4: $99 $76 @ Lenovo

Save $23 on the Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 via coupon, "TABEXTRA10" at checkout during Lenovo's Annual Sale. If you don't want to spend a fortune on an iPad, Galaxy Tab or Pixel tablet, the Lenovo Tab M8 is a budget-friendly choice. Features: 8-inch (1280 x 800) touch screen, 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Monitors

Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Portable Monitor: $284 $169 @ Lenovo

Now $115 off, the Lenovo's ThinkVision M14t is one the best portable monitors you can get. It's a great tool for designers, animators, presenters, and anyone else who wants a compact extra screen. In our ThinkVision M14t review, we gave it a 4 out of 5-stars, citing its color-rich display, lightweight design, nifty stylus, and sturdy stand. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 60Hz IPS panel, 6ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratio, 178-degree viewing angle, 2 x 2x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 ports (DP 1.2 Alt Mode)