Save 45% on this 2TB Samsung Portable SSD and expand your laptop storage for less

Save 45% on the 2TB Samsung Portable SSD
Samsung's Portable SSD T7 is an instant solution for adding storage to your laptop. Small enough to fit in your pocket, this portable SSD is fast, secure, and reliable.
One Amazon limited-time deal offers the 2TB Samsung Portable SSD T7 for just $147.99. Typically $269, that's $122 in savings and the lowest price I've seen for this portable SSD in a long time. I can't help but wonder if this is a sneak peek deal from Amazon's upcoming October sale.
Today's best Samsung Portable SSD deal
Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB: $269 $147 @ Amazon
This limited-time deal at Amazon takes 45% off, the 2TB Samsung Portable SSD T7. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. It also offers password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle-free connectivity.
Alternative: Sansung T7 Shield Portable SSD for $137 (52% off)
Price check: Best Buy $149 | Dell $234| Newegg $149| Samsung $149
Samsung's Portable T7 SSD makes it fast and easy to transfer and store large files. Pre-formatted in exFAT file format, it instantly adds 2TB of storage to your laptop, tablet, phone, or gaming console.
Although we didn't test this portable SSD, feedback from owners praise its compact, lightweight, shockproof design and speedy performance. With incredibly fast read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively, the T7 SSD cuts down on the time you spend backing up and transferring huge files.
And what's more password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption give you peace of mind knowing your files are secure. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for universal connectivity.
So if you're looking for a convenient way to manage photo, video, and game storage, the Samsung T7 SSD is all you need.
