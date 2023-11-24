5 best Bose Black Friday deals for audiophiles, save up to $130
What's that? That's the sound of sweet, sweet, Black Friday Bose deals
Black Friday deals are being dished out alongside the turkey and mashed potatoes this year, and we are savoring these savings. Among the oodles of deals, Bose headphones are seeing some sick savings.
Bose produces some of the best headphones offering the highest sound quality out there. Whether you're looking for earbuds to jam out at the gym with, or over-ear headphones to experience the true, rich, studio-quality audio, Bose has you covered. Even their latest line of earbuds and headphones, QuietComfort Ultra, is seeing some goated discounts.
Check out some of the best Black Friday headphone deals below.
Black Friday Bose deals 2023 — Quick links
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra:
$429$379 @Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds:
$299$249 @ Target
- Bose 700 headphones:
$379$259 @ Best Buy
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II:
$299$199 @ Amazon
- Bose Frames Tempo:
$249$149 @ Bose
Best Bose Black Friday deals 2023
Bose QuietComfort Ultra:
$429 $379 @Amazon
Lowest price! Save $50 on the latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound to your liking.
Price check: Best Buy $379 | Bose $379
Bose QuietComfort Ultra ear buds:
$299 $249 @ Target
Save $50 on Bose's newest ear buds. Featuring the latest spatial audio, active noise cancelling that's quieter than ever, and CustomTune sound customizing technology, these ear buds have it all. Plus, with nine combinations of earbud tip and band configurations included, you truly can be more comfortable than ever.
Price check: Amazon $249
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II:
$299 $199 @ Amazon
Save $100 on our favorite Bose earbuds. We strongly believe they boast the best active noise cancelling available. We found these earbuds to be incredibly comfortable and eerily good when it comes to call quality. They also offer excellent audio, and great battery life. At $50 off, that takes some of the sting out of the high cost, so don't miss this deal.
Price check: Best Buy $199
Bose 700 headphones:
$379 $259 @ Best Buy
Save $120 on the best active noise cancelling headphones around. Bose's headphones stand out with a sleek design, a slew of useful features and improvements to noise cancellation (for calls and music) and audio quality.
Price check: Amazon $259
Bose QuietComfort 45:
$329 $199 @ Amazon
Save $130 on the Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless headphones. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design and up to 24 hours of battery life.
Price check: Best Buy $199
Bose Frames Tempo:
$249 $149 @ Bose
The Bose Frames Tempo is now $100 off in this Black Friday deal. In this unique concept, Bose presents a pair of sunglasses that doubles as an audio device with bluetooth connectivity. These are designed for certain sports like mountain biking, allowing you to hear both your music and the sounds around you at the same time.
By Rael Hornby
