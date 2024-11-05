Dell Black Friday deals 2024 — 15 best early discounts
Black Friday 2024 is on Nov. 29 and just like every other retailer, early Dell Black Friday deals are up for grabs. Now is an opportune time to snag early discounts on top-rated Dell laptops, gaming PCs, business notebooks, monitors, and more.
Right now, save up to $750 on select Dell Inspiron and Dell XPS laptops and up to $700 on select Alienware and Dell gaming machines. Dell's best business notebooks and workstations are up to $490 off this week.
So if you're due for a new laptop or monitor or early holiday shopping, don't miss Dell's early Black Friday deals. Many of Dell's deals are limited in quantity and selling fast, so don't hesitate too long. Here are my recommended Dell deals including laptops we’ve tested and rated.
Early Dell Black Friday deals
Laptops
During Dell's holiday sale, you'll save $100 on the Dell Inspiron 15. Easy on the wallet, it's a great entry-level laptop that can handle simple tasks, like web browsing, answering emails, media streaming, and playing the occasional cloud-based game. We didn't get a Dell Inspiron 15 review unit to test, however, its industry rival HP Pavillion 14 gives us an idea of what it's capable of. It had the same Intel Core i5-1235U CPU and 16GB of RAM hardware as the Inspiron 15 in this deal. Like its competitor, we expect it to deliver solid performance for the price.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home.
This limited-time holiday deal knocks $200 off the Dell Inspiron 16. We didn't get to test this exact laptop, but we've positively reviewed Dell's Inspiron 16 2-in-1 and Inspiron Plus laptops. The design of all Inspiron 16 laptops is very similar, and that was one of our favorite things about the 2-in-1 and the Plus.
Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 250-nit 60Hz anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 7 8840U 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Windows 11 Pro
The Dell XPS 13 OLED is $500 with this Dell anti-Prime Day deal. We reviewed the 14-inch Dell XPS OLED laptop and rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its fast, reliable performance, vibrant OLED display, and good battery life. We expect its 13-inch sibling in this deal to be as impressive.
Features: 13.4-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 400-nit anti-glare OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, quad-speakers,1080p RGB camera with dual mics, platinum backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
For a limited time, you can save $300 on the Dell XPS 14 (model 9440). The Dell XPS 14 9440 received high ratings across our brands. In our Dell XPS 14 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous design, as well as its powerful overall and graphics performance. It also had a solid battery life of around 11 hours which is impressive.
Features: 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home
Dell's early holiday savings event knocks $300 off the excellent Dell XPS 15. We rated the Dell XPS 15 a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its slick, elegant design, vivid display, and excellent audio. Offering great overall and gaming performance, the Dell XPS 15 is the Editor's Choice all-around laptop. Its Intel i7/16GB RAM hardware is adequate for multitasking, light video editing, and casual gaming.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 500-nit display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, 720p HD camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home
Gaming laptops
Now $200 off, the Dell G15 with RTX 4050 graphics is one of the best gaming laptops to buy on a budget. Although we didn't test it, the Dell G15 delivers great gaming performance as reviews from our sister sites Tom's Guide and Tom's Hardware found. Like most gaming laptops, battery life could be better, however, it's a solid gaming laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, Intel Core i5-13450HX 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD
One of the best Dell holiday deals knocks $350 off the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop. Dell G16 series laptops are known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p RGB camera with dual-array microphones, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home
Save $600 on the Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4070 gaming laptop if you want a big-screen and top-tier gaming performance. We reviewed the Alienware m16 R2 and called it a phenomenal gaming performance in a sleek redesign. Though our review unit's dum display and battery life could have been better, this laptop is a capable gaming and productivity beast.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync +, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home
Dell knocks $500 off the Alienware m18 R2 with RTX 4070 graphics for its sitewide holiday sale. Although we didn't get our hands on the Alienware m18 R2 laptop for a review, sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its incredible gaming experience and clicky keyboard.
Features: 18-inch, QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, Alienware M Series keyboard with per-key RGB LED, dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones
Save $700 on the powerful Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4090 gaming laptop. Although we didn't get our hands on this exact laptop, in our Alienware m16 R2 review, we praise its excellent design, gaming, and productivity performance. We expect the RTX 40 series m18 R2 to be on par with its 16-inch sibling.
Features: 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 64GB RAM, 4TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit (per-key) M-series keyboard, Windows 11 Pro
Business laptops
Save $239 on the 13th Gen Intel i5-powered Dell Latitude 3550. If you're looking for a laptop for remote work or school multitasking, the Latitude is worth considering. Business professionals will especially benefit from the power, security, and reliability of the Dell Latitude series.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro
Dell takes $412 off the Dell Latitude 5550 business laptop. Although we didn't test it, Latitude 5550 reviews at Dell average 4.3 out of 5-stars. Satisfied owners praise the Latitude 5550's fast, snappy performance, and lightweight design. Business pros benefit from the laptop's secure biometric unlocking.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 60Hz display, Integrated graphics, Intel Core Ultra 7 165U vPro 12-core CPU, 32GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro
Monitors
Upgrade your study space and save $70 on this 27-inch Dell 4K Monitor (S2722QC). Although we didn't test this display, we reviewed the Dell S2721HGF monitor and liked its color-rich panel and easy installation. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.
Features: 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 350-nit, 60Hz anti-glare WLED panel, 16:9 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync, 178-degree viewing angle, built-in stereo speakers
If you want the immersive benefits of a large 27-inch monitor and a lighter hit to your wallet, check out this AW2724DM monitor from Alienware. It features a vibrant Fast IPS display panel and offers QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a speedy 1ms response time.
Save $300 on the Alienware AW3423DW Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor. It's the world's first QD-OLED gaming monitor and features infinite contrast ratio, VESA adapter, DisplayHDR, and HDR TrueBlack 400 for an unmatched viewing experience,
Features: 34-inch UWQHD (3440 x 1440) 1000-nit 1800R curved QD-OLED panel, 175GHz refresh rate, 0.1ms GtG response time, Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate, AlienFX lighting, 360-degree ventilation, includes VESA adapter
