Best Buy just broke Cyber Monday with this crazy $799 HP Spectre Folio deal

One of the most beautiful (and practical) laptops ever made is now $600 off for Cyber Monday.
The Spectre Folio — HP's acclaimed leather-wrapped laptop — costs just $799 at Best Buy, after a huge $600 discount.
Originally $1,399, this premium laptop packs an Intel Core i7 CPU, 8 GB RAM and a 256 GB SSD.
HP Spectre Folio (Core i7): was $1,399, now $799 @ Best Buy
The Spectre Folio is unlike any other laptop. Not only does it have a leather-wrapped chassis, but the unique hinge lets you use it as a tablet, or in studio mode. We gave the Folio a glowing review.View Deal
In our Spectre Folio review, we marveled at the laptop's genuine leather-bonded chassis, and the unique hinge that transforms the laptop into a tablet. While it doesn't have the fastest performance, the Spectre Folio lasts for more than 10 hours on a charge.
We also love the Spectre Folio's keyboard, and that the laptop comes bundled with a Digital Pen. That makes it great for artists, or students who like to write notes by hand.
If you miss out on this deal, see our best Cyber Monday deals page for more discounts on other laptops, tablets and accessories.
