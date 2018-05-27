Best Gifts for Grads 2018

From smart wallets to premium laptops, here are the best gifts for the graduate in your life.

Woolet

Now that your grad is out of college, it's time they started looking the part. Toss out that shabby old wallet (velcro is so gauche) and upgrade them to a Woolet. Silly name aside, the Woolet is made of natural leather and has room for up to four credit cards, a pen and a small notebook. There's an RFID-blocking lining aimed at stopping skimmers from swiping any sensitive information. And in case your grad misplaces the Woolet, the included Return.me card will reward the person who returns the wallet via Return.me support with a free prize. Credit: Woolet

Anker PowerCore 20100 Power Bank

"My phone's about to die." It's one of the ultimate first-world problems, though it's still a major issue if you tote around a mobile device. There's nothing worse than trying to hunt down a power outlet while you're out and about. Help keep your grad's smartphone out of such peril with the Anker PowerCore 20100 Power Bank. This massive brick has a 20,100-mAH battery and can charge phones like the iPhone 7 up to seven times. Even better, it comes with Quick Charge technology, so your grad doesn't have to wait too long to get back on their precious phone. Credit: Anker

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse

Nowadays, anyplace can become an office: all you need is a smartphone, a laptop and the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse. Compact and easy to store, this mouse is perfect for the working grad on the go. Using Logitech's Flow technology, the mouse can pair with up to three devices, working seamlessly between each system. You can expect up to 70 days of battery life on a single charge. After that, it will only take 3 minutes to get the mouse fully charged again. Credit: Logitech

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920

Let's face it. Built-in laptop webcams are crap. Instead, get your grad the Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920. The external shooter securely clips to the top of a laptop and captures video and stills in 1080p for Skype and 720p for other video clients. And thanks to the pair of integrated microphones with automatic noise reduction, you'll be able to see and hear your grad clearly during your video chats. Credit: Logitech

Herschel Supply Co. Sandford Messenger Bag

Bookbags are nice, but when your grad is on a job hunt, they're going to want something that exudes a bit more sophistication. Check out the Herschel Supply Co. messenger bag, which comes in four different colors and designs. This smart-looking bag is made of durable neoprene, and its padded sleeves can hold a 15-inch laptop, keys and a tablet, with room left over for a couple of chargers and some resumes. Credit: Herschel

Amazon Echo Spot

These days, Amazon Alexa is in everything, even your alarm clock. But the Echo Spot can do so much more than wake you up in the morning. This stylish little orb can stream movies and video on its 2.5-inch circular display, play music, make video calls and respond to voice commands. It can also play nice with all the other smart-home gadgets in the vicinity, letting your grad turn on the lights or adjust the thermostat from another room. Credit: Laptop Mag

Samsung SD300 Monitor

Having a laptop is nice, but sometimes you need a bigger screen, especially for work and watching videos. The Samsung SD300 monitor is relatively inexpensive and delivers a bright, vivid experience with no stuttering on its gorgeous 23.6-inch, 1080p panel. Thanks to its VGA and HMDI ports, you can hook up a laptop or a game console if you're so inclined. Credit: Samsung

Acer Aspire E15

When you're just getting out of school, you might not have the money to get a fancy new laptop. Luckily, there's the Acer Aspire E15. For $349, you get a notebook with a colorful 1080p display, solid build quality and a reasonable Core i3 processor. It has 8 hours of battery life, a DVD drive and just about every port you can imagine, which comes in handy if you use a lot of peripherals. Any way you slice it, the Aspire E15 is a real winner for consumers on a budget. Credit: Laptop Mag

Bowers & Wilkins PX Wireless Headphones

Your grad worked hard to get that diploma. Why not reward that premium effort with some premium headphones? The Bowers & Wilkins PX Wireless Headphones are stylish Bluetooth headphones that deliver crisp, clear audio in addition to adjustable, active noise-cancellation technology and integrated smart sensors. The cans also last up to 22 hours on a charge, allowing your grad to rock out for a long, long time. Credit: Laptop Mag

Asus Chromebook Flip

If your grad isn't really into Windows or macOS, you might want to give them the gift of Chrome -- Google Chrome, that is. We recommend the Asus Chromebook Flip, a 12.5-inch convertible with strong performance and a classy aluminum chassis. You also get a bright, full-HD display; a solid Core m3 CPU for multitasking; and that sweet Chrome OS, which can run Android apps and support dozens of Chrome tabs. Credit: Laptop Mag

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (unlocked)

Just because your grad is done with school, they'll still need to jot down a note or two every now and then. For those occasions, they should have a Samsung Galaxy Note 8. In addition to the handy S-Pen, they get a show-stopping 6.3-inch Infinity display, powerful performance by way of the Snapdragon 835 and dual rear cameras that offer a variety of image modes. Credit: Laptop Mag

Dell XPS 13 9370

From its eye-popping 4K display to its speedy performance and beautiful design, there's a lot for your grad to love about the Dell XPS 13 9370. The superslim ultraportable is only 0.46 inches thick and weighs a mere 2.7 pounds, making it ideal for mobile professionals. The system also boasts great battery life, with the 1080p model lasting 12 hours and 37 minutes on a charge; the 4K XPS 13 lasted more than 8 hours. And if your grad is a gamer, they can connect it to an eGPU and let the good times roll. Credit: Laptop Mag

MacBook Pro 13-inch

The 13-inch Macbook Pro offers the blisteringly fast speed that mobile professionals need and the bright, colorful display they want. Pair that with some impressive speakers, the customizable Touch Bar and more than 8 hours of battery life, and you've got a laptop your graduate is sure to appreciate for years to come. Credit: Laptop Mag