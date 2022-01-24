HiMirror Slide review: This smart mirror is the skin-analyzing virtual assistant you’ve always wanted

The $99 HiMirror Slide smart vanity mirror is the world’s first voice-interactive smart beauty mirror. This high-tech beauty tool has an impressive array of features to assist with caring for and beautifying your skin effectively and efficiently. From skin analysis and product-tracking technology to personalized skincare recommendations and embedded access to a multitude of social media platforms (e.g. YouTube, Instagram, Google Duo and Facebook), the HiMirror Slide smart vanity mirror has a lot to offer for only $99.

HiMirror Slide pricing and configurations

HiMirror Slide is the best-selling smart mirror of the HiMirror series. Previously priced at $299, you can snag one now for $99. New year, new deal! “But what does that include?”, you ask. Tell ‘em what they’ve won, Bob! The HiMirror Slide comes with 16GB of RAM, an ARM-based, 8-core processor, an 8-megapixel CMOS camera, WiFi connectivity and HiMirror Cloud. As a cherry on top, it also has facial recognition technology.

Makeup maestros who want something with a little more “ooph” may opt for the newest iteration in the HiMirror series: the HiMirror Mini Premium X, priced at $209. It has all the software and features of the HiMirror Slide, however the HiMirror Mini Premium X supports four users (instead of two), and offers more RAM (64GB instead of 16GB).

HiMirror Slide design

The crisp white HiMirror Slide comes with an 11-inch mirror in the center, adjustable ambient LED lights (via the opaque light panels on each side), and a 3.3 x 0.8-inch date/time display window with a touch light control at the bottom. The HiMirror logo is at the top of the light panel on the right. The unit is ultra lightweight at 1.9 pounds and measures 8.4 x 9.4 x 0.97 inches.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

However, looks can be deceiving. The HiMirror Slide is more than just a cute, illuminated makeup mirror for you to practice contouring your face like Jackie Aina. There’s a little grip on the back of the unit that lets you slide the mirror panel open (to the right) to reveal an 8-inch, TFT LCD touch panel that looks and functions like a tablet .

A high-resolution camera sits on the top-right corner of the outer perimeter of the touch panel. The menu, mirror light and back touch keys are positioned at the bottom. Two pin-sized holes, located on each end of the light panel on the left, are the unit's high-sensitivity microphone. There’s also a high-performance speaker on the backside, along with the power button, power jack, the reset button and a USB 3.0 Type-A port.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The unit's plastic, foldable swivel stand allows for portrait or landscape placement; it’s ideal for storage or packing it in a carry-on or checked luggage for that much-needed glam getaway. The stand could be sturdier, but it gets the job done. There’s a safety lock on the back of the HiMirror Slide that provides stability while using the mirror with the slide panel extended when you want to get your Nyma Tang fix on YouTube .

HiMirror Slide features

This thing is feature-rich. Owning a HiMirror Slide smart vanity mirror is like having a 24/7 skin care, beauty and makeup assistant.

Let’s start with the HiMirror Slide Skin Analyzer: a skin analyzing engine that takes a photograph of your face with the tablet's camera and uses its patented, skin-analyzing algorithm to summarize your skin's needs. The Skin Analyzer then gives tips on causation and product recommendations based on your skin issues, like dark spots, fine lines, large pores, and more. You can favorite and/or purchase the suggested product(s).

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

A word of caution: you might only want to use the Skin Analyzer when you’re feeling exceptionally confident because the skin summary is brutal. I’m 51 years old. I know I have fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots to contend with, but hearing it from what sounds like the stern GPS voice after I’ve missed one of her directionals (“Turn left. Turn left! Recalculating!”) made me want to down a Tony’s Chocolonely Dark Milk Toffee Pretzel Big Chocolate Bar.

Makeup Studio is another awesome feature of the HiMirror Slide. It’s a virtual makeover tool that uses augmented reality, allowing you to virtually try out a full face of makeup. You can swap and favorite colors as well as adjust shading, as you go. The only problem is there are no product names on any of the makeup products. I even tried entering the Makeup Studio color numbers into a search engine, but nothing came up. This design shortcoming prohibits the Makeup Studio from being a truly beneficial tool, but it’s still fun to play with.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Beauty Box is my favorite feature of the HiMirror Slide. It's a skincare product management system that streamlines your skin care routine by keeping record of the products you use (by scanning or manually adding them into the Beauty Box tracker) and monitoring progress on your skin analysis issues over time as you make adjustments to your routine. To me, this is everything. I really love that I can enter not just my skin care products, but also my skin care devices and corresponding expiration dates, which I use as checkpoints to evaluate which parts of my skin care routine are working.

Bottom line

Two-time CES Innovations Award Winner HiMirror developed the world’s first voice-interactive smart beauty mirror in 2016, and it never looked back.

At $99, the HiMirror Slide smart vanity mirror offers a patented, skin-analyzing algorithm, a virtual-makeover tool, a skincare product tracker to streamline your skin care routine, WiFi connectivity, HiMirror Cloud, facial identity recognition, Amazon Alexa compatibility, a high-performance speaker, a high-sensitivity microphone, adjustable, ambient LED lights, third-party apps like Facebook, Instagram, Pandora, Spotify, and Google Duo, and more.

The $99 HiMirror Slide smart vanity mirror is so innovative and feature-rich, its only competitors are other HiMirror models. Don’t let it pass your skin by.