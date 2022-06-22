Xiaomi's first '2-in-1 laptop' delivers Snapdragon power and Windows 11

The Xiaomi Book S 12.4 is a 2-in-1 laptop with a catch

Xiaomi Book S 12.4
(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi introduced its Xiaomi Book S 12.4, a 2-in-1 device running Windows 11 and powered by a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor. It also comes with a Smart Pen and keyboard, but it's a tablet first rather than a 2-in-1 laptop.

The 12.4-inch tablet is equipped with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution LCD touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and up to 500 nits of max brightness. While there's a compatible stylus and keyboard, these are sold separately — meaning the Xiaomi Book S is only a "2-in-1 laptop" if customers purchase the added accessories.

Regardless, we're big fans of the Xiaomi Pad 5, and the Book S 12.4 aims to be a step up with its Snapdragon power and Windows 11 OS. 

Xiaomi Book S 12.4

The Xiaomi Book S 12.4 will be available in select markets, including the UK, for £649 on Xiaomi's website (opens in new tab). It supports the Xiaomi Smart Pen and Keyboard, which are sold separately. This makes the Books S 12.4 more of a tablet à la iPad Pro with a Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil if you don't add optional accessories. 

(Image credit: Xiaomi )

The tablet's 12.4-inch (2,560 x 1,600) LCD touchscreen is encased in an aviation-grade aluminum-magnesium alloy, with the display offering a 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits of max brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. This is similar to the Xiaomi Pad 5, which delivered excellent brightness and rich colours.

Under the hood, you can expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor that runs Windows 11 OS, meaning users will get a full PC experience rather than using Xiaomi's MIUI for tablets. It's equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 495 CPU and Qualcomm Adreno 680 GPU, and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

You'll also find a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera, along with built-in Qualcomm Aqstic audio technology.  Battery-wise, expect a 4,920mAh battery capacity and 65W fast charging. Xiaomi claims it can last 13.4 hours before needing a charge.

It also comes with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, with a single USB-C port and a handy 3.5mm headphone jack. With dimensions of 11.5 x 7.7 x 0.35 inches and weighing 1.5 pounds, it's slightly bigger and heavier than the Xiaomi Pad 5, but makes for a slim and lightweight 2-in-1 laptop.

We're interested to see how the Xiaomi Book S 12.4 performs as a tablet and a 2-in-1 laptop with its stylus and keyboard. In the meantime, check out an Android tablet that's worth the cost, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

