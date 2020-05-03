Xbox Series X games: All confirmed games so far

We’re all waiting for more Xbox Series X games to get announced, but believe it or not, there are quite a few games already confirmed for the next-generation console.

At this point, we’ve seen almost everything about the Xbox Series X , from the design of the console itself to the new controller and a comprehensive breakdown of the specs and new features that’ll take gaming to the next phase in its evolution. The Xbox Series X has, so far, toppled the PS5 in terms of performance, and that alone is exciting.

However, none of that tech actually matters without good games to show off. But, whether the game is hyperrealistic or features straight-up 16-bit graphics, how the games play and how involved their stories are will always be more important than graphics.

Here are all of the confirmed Xbox Series X games so far:

Halo Infinite

Teased back at E3 2018, Halo Infinite is one of the most anticipated Xbox Series X games to date. We still don’t know much about Halo Infinite, but we do know that Master Chief is still the protagonist and that the game is set after the events of Halo 5.

From the trailers we’ve seen thus far, Halo Infinite hints to being an open-world game, but that’s still very much unclear. What we know is Forge mode is back, the Chief is on a Halo ring, and the game is going to launch with the Xbox Series X. Oh, and 343 Industries is using its new Slipspace engine, so the game looks gorgeous as hell.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

The reveal of the sequel to Hellblade is what surprised me most so far, as the original game gave us a relatively satisfying send off for the character. Now Senua is back and looks as badass as ever.

We didn’t get to see any gameplay, but we got a super creepy trailer of Senua chanting. And what really got me excited was discovering that the entire trailer was built in-engine on the Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, there’s no official release date for Hellblade II, so it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing the game at launch, especially since we haven't seen any gameplay yet.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is probably the most-hyped game of this decade. While it was supposed to launch on April 16, 2020, it got pushed back to September 17, 2020 and was confirmed to launch on the Xbox Series X sometime later.

If you happen to live under a rock, Cyberpunk 2077 is a sci-fi RPG created by The Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt RED and features the one and only Keanu Reeves as a prominent character called Johnny Silverhand. The good news for Xbox players is that those who buy Cyberpunk 2077 on the Xbox One X will receive a free upgrade to the Series X version when it comes out.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The recently announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is launching on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox One in Holiday 2020, which means it’s likely to be a launch title.

This new Assassin’s Creed title puts you into the shoes of the Vikings, and while we haven’t seen gameplay yet, we got a neat cinematic trailer that showed off a war brewing against the Vikings and England. It seems like a classic Assassins vs. Templars story. We did see some ships in the cinematic, but it’s unclear how in-depth the sailing mechanics will be. I’m holding out hope for some Black Flag-esque ship combat.

Watch Dogs Legion

The third entry into the Watch Dog series is set to launch on both current-gen consoles and next-gen consoles, but like other games, it has been delayed to an unknown date, so it’s possible it will launch on both generations at the same time. Watch Dogs Legion takes a trip across the pond to focus on a post-Brexit London.

What’s unique and exciting about this new Watch Dogs game is that you can recruit and play as any NPC in the game. It takes an ambitious plunge to embrace its “Legion” moniker, but we’ll see if that translates to fun gameplay. From the trailers we’ve seen, the gameplay is similar to the previous two games -- hacking, parkouring and shooting up an open-world full of evil corporations and security companies.

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Rainbow Six Quarantine is a spin-off of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege that focuses on three-player, tactical co-op, which contrasts to Siege’s PvP multiplayer. Unlike Siege, it takes a step into the future of the Rainbow Six universe and delves deep into science fiction, where a new breed of mutated alien parasite begins infecting humans.

The game is based on the Outbreak event that Siege held last year. So far, all we know is that it’s coming to the Xbox Series X and that it’ll launch sometime in 2020, likely toward the end of the year.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

(Image credit: Daedalic Entertainment)

Daedalic Entertainment’s The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a game that’s surprising to see on the roster of upcoming Xbox Series X titles. The game is slated to arrive in 2021 for PC and all relevant console platforms. This game will apparently focus the narrative on player choice.

"You already have that big conflict in the character, two voices talking to you continuously, which means there is a good reason there are decisions to make in the game: the Smeagol decisions or the Gollum decision," Daedalic CEO Carsten Fichtelmann told The Hollywood Reporter . It’ll be interesting to see how this game plays out, as it sounds like it’ll fit into more of a Telltale format than anything else.

Battlefield 6

(Image credit: EA)

EA confirmed that Battlefield 6 is coming to next-generation consoles. I know one particular person on Laptop Mag staff that will say it’s great, convince me to buy it and then ghost me afterwards (I’m not bitter).

There aren’t any details out right now about Battlefield 6 apart from EA previously stating that a new Battlefield game will “drive growth” in 2021 and into 2022. It’s also unclear what era Battlefield 6 will take place in -- we’re kind of hoping that it goes back into the modern-era, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Outriders

One of the most mysterious and interesting third-party games is People Can Fly’s co-op shooter Outriders. It’s set to launch around the same time as the Xbox Series X, so we imagine that it’ll be a launch title, although that has not been confirmed.

Apart from being set in “an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe," there’s not much we know about Outriders. Previously, People Can Fly developed Gears of War: Judgement and co-developed Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3 and Bulletstorm. Outriders doesn’t look like any of those games, but it does seem similar to games like Destiny and Anthem, which is a bit worrisome.

Gods and Monsters

Ubisoft’s latest IP is, by far, its weirdest-looking one. Gods and Monsters is an action-adventure game set in Ancient Greece that has the player take on the mythological monster Typhon.

The teaser trailer didn’t show any gameplay, but it hinted at a third-person hack-and slash-game or, at the very least, an action game of sorts. Gods and Monsters was also slated to launch in early 2020, but has since been pushed back and will launch on current-gen as well as next-gen consoles.

Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2, the sequel to the hardcore parkour co-op zombie survival game, has been in development for quite some time and is currently delayed indefinitely. However, developer Techland confirmed that it’ll launch on Xbox Series X.

There’s a ton of gameplay footage for Dying Light 2 already out, and while the game looks really fun, it needs a bit of polish, which is what developer Techland is taking its time to fix before release.

Gothic

Developer THQ Nordic is back at it again, but this time returning with a remake of the cult classic, Gothic, and bringing it to the Xbox Series X. The trailer reveals an interesting artstyle, and by interesting I mean it kind of looks like an Xbox 360 game (sorry, not sorry).

The swordplay looks interesting. It’s reminiscent of For Honor, where you positioned your sword in one of three directions during combat in order to attack and block. There’s no official release date right now, but we imagine that it won’t launch until 2021.

Orphan of the Machine

Orphan of the Machine is not something you’d expect to be playing on an overpowered console like the Xbox Series X. But, if you’re into side-scrolling adventure games where you get to play a dolphin that shoots sonar pulses out of its face, then this’ll likely be a game for you.

There is a short gameplay trailer that shows off the dolphin shooting at enemies and looting treasure, but not much else. Like with most of these titles, there isn’t a release date right now, so stay tuned for that.

WRC 9

Racing game enthusiasts will be happy to know that the sim-racing rally series WRC is back for a ninth installment and is coming to the Xbox Series X. Like the previous games, WRC 9 takes place in the FIA World Rally Championship.

A gameplay trailer was recently revealed, showing off some gameplay in New Zealand. The trailer showed Alpha testing footage, so it wasn’t as polished as it could’ve been, but it still looked pretty darn realistic.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

The Xbox Series X game everyone is most anticipating is none other than Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2, of course.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 is slated for a 2021 release and will include all of the goodies for its second coming: better graphics, fish AI, a third-person mode and a dynamic water system. In this game, you can saltwater fish and ice fish in order to catch dozens of species.

Xbox Series X ports

There are quite a few Xbox One games that are getting ported over to the Xbox Series X, including Gears 5, Rainbow Six Siege and Warframe. With Xbox’s Smart Delivery, you’ll get Gears 5 for free on the Xbox Series X if you already own it on the Xbox One.

We imagine that there will be plenty of other games coming to the Xbox Series X from the Xbox One, like the Master Chief Collection and Halo 5. It’s all but confirmed that most Xbox Game Studios games will be ported over.

Xbox Series X games to expect

We’re anticipating quite a few games to get announced along with more thorough reveals in the coming months.

There have been rumors about Playground Games working on Fable 4 for quite some time now, so we might see a reveal for that sometime soon. Confirmed games that are still in the air as far as platforms are concerned include both Bethesda games: The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield.

Rare is likely to release Everwild as an Xbox Series X-exclusive, and we’re more than likely to see another Forza Motorsport game (the Motorsport series is developed by Turn 10 Studios whereas Forza Horizon is made by Playground Games).

There has also been speculation that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake might launch on Xbox Series X at some point, which would be great because that game is currently chugging on PS4 consoles.