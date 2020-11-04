Xbox Game Pass looking to expand onto PS4 and Switch

Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has been making the rounds as Microsoft prepares to roll out the new Xbox consoles. During a recent interview with Gamereactor, Spencer discussed bringing Xbox Game Pass to the Switch and PS4 game platforms.

Spencer stated "I love the Switch, I love PlayStation, honestly, I think they've done an amazing job as being a part of this industry," he said. "I'm not sure that those are the next big set of users for us, but we could be open to those discussions."

After the huge success of the Game Pass cloud gaming service under the Project xCloud moniker, Spencer has set his sights on expanding to more platforms such as the Switch and PS4, while keeping on eye on iOS which he hopes to achieve in the near future.

Spencer said "I think for us it's all about priority, and reaching more players," the Xbox boss said. "So we went to PC first after Xbox, because there's just so many players there, globally, that don't own an Xbox, that we could go reach. We went to mobile next because there's a billion Android phones on the planet."

He then followed that up with "We still have iOS to go after, we will come to iOS at some point. "We're still working on some of our technology on PC for larger screens in terms of streaming, and getting to iOS, and I think once we get through that, we look at what the other options are."

In the few years that Spencer has been head of Xbox, he has pushed to expand its reach globally as well as expanding its collection of games and game studios. If he's to lock down iOS, Xbox Game Pass could end up dominating the market for years to come.